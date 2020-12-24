North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.