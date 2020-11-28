BOSTON — With traffic congestion dramatically reduced amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Baker administration is taking another look at a regional plan to tackle emissions that could lead to higher gas prices.
The Transportation Climate Initiative, put together by 11 Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states working to reduce pollution, calls for cutting gasoline and diesel use that account for about 80% of regional carbon emissions. The plan will lead to a wholesale tax on fossil fuel suppliers that would likely be passed on to consumers.
But Gov. Charlie Baker, who has championed the plan, recently said he believe it is important to “reexamine a lot of the assumptions” that underpinned the agreement.
The plan was based on traffic data that has since changed, Baker pointed out at a briefing Monday. “It may be at some point, down the road, we’ll be back to where we were with respect to that,” he said.
In the meantime, Baker said states are taking another look to determine what consumers would actually get from the agreement if traffic congestion is not the problem it once was, albeit temporarily, because fewer people are commuting to work in light of public health restrictions.
“If you pursue a price on carbon associated with transportation, what do you get for that price on carbon in a world that looks a lot different now?” he said.
Baker has not suggested the state will pull out of the pact or delay its implementation, but said he expects to make a decision on finalizing the state’s involvement by the end of the year.
The plan drawn up before the pandemic called for fuel suppliers who haul across state lines to pay taxes on excess carbon emissions based on limits that still must be set. Baker championed the approach as a way to alleviate traffic-choked roads and tackle climate change.
The Baker administration estimates the pact could generate up to $500 million a year for clean transportation programs from the sale of carbon allowances once it goes into effect in 2022.
Other governors voiced concerns about the pact even before the COVID-19 outbreak. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, has said his state won’t be joining the pact. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, also a Republican, has vowed to veto any carbon tax.
Environmental groups and transit advocates, on the other hand, say the initiative is essential for Massachusetts to meet its dual goals of reducing emissions and alleviating congestion. Proponents expect higher prices at the pumps will encourage people to use their vehicles less frequently or rely on public transit to get to work.
Massachusetts drivers already pay 44.9 cents per gallon in state and federal gas taxes, and other fees, according to the American Petroleum Institute.
A new report by the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University suggests the TCI pact could drive up prices at the gas pumps by up to 38 cents per gallon. That’s much higher than previous estimates.
Critics, including the conservative Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance Foundation, argue the pact would drive up energy costs for businesses and consumers, hurting the economy.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.