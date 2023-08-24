MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — Organizers of a golf cart shuttle service from downtown to Singing Beach say it’s finding success.
The operators of Beach Bums reported the status of their service to the Select Board during its Aug. 7 meeting.
Manchester Essex Regional High School teens Stephen Martin and Preston Potter are offering the free shuttle service on a first-come, first-served basis. The pair also transport umbrellas, beach chairs and coolers to the beach.
“Things are going pretty well,” Martin told board members. “Everyone seems to be enjoying the shuttle service. Things are going the way I expected them to go.”
He said many customers travel to Manchester on the MBTA commuter rail from as far away as Boston. Martin said the teens do not accept payment for their services but will take tips.
Next year, Beach Bums plans to start the service by Memorial Day.
“When people get on (the golf cart), they really like the idea,” Martin said. “Everyone is giving us positive feedback.”
Select Board members had previously given provisional approval to Potter and Martin to offer the service between Manchester’s MBTA commuter rail station off Beach Street and Singing Beach.
Martin told the board the pickup location has changed from the MBTA station and instead is now adjacent to Captain Dusty’s Ice Cream at 60 Beach St.
“The train was supposed to be our main source of traffic,” he said. “But everything starts to funnel down to across from Captain Dusty’s, that little strip. So, we think that picking up people there would be the most efficient for everyone.”
Select Board member John Round questioned whether some customers consider the effort similar to a taxi service — asking the boys to transport them to other destinations.
“We don’t really go past Pine Street,” said Martin. “But people have requested us to take them to their houses.”
Select Board member Becky Jacques asked if there was pushback from the practice of wearing seatbelts on the golf cart.
“Before everyone gets on I say ‘buckle up,’” Martin said. “Everyone laughs at that. Nobody’s heard a 17-year-old say ‘buckle-up.’ Everyone seems to be buckling up.”
Martin said the service, which started in mid-July, is appreciated.
“We had an elderly man yesterday who had some trouble getting on the cart,” Martin said. “We have a step stool just in case. He would have never made that walk because it’s such a long walk.”
Beach goers arriving by MBTA rail must complete the journey to Singing Beach on foot — a 15- to 20-minute hike.
Martin has said Beach Bums stores the golf cart at one of the operators’ nearby homes at the end of the day.
Kevin Potter, Preston’s father, said the golf buggy can transport up to six passengers, but added the boys had the option of removing seats to provide storage for passengers’ possessions.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.