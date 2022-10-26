BEVERLY — Beverly Hospital announced Tuesday that it will close the North Shore Birth Center on Dec. 1, but said it will also provide $1.5 million in grant money to support the possible opening of a new birth center.
Beverly Hospital President Tom Sands also said the hospital will offer to lease the birth center building to a midwifery practice for 2-1/2 years.
“We’ve put together what we consider a very robust, comprehensive plan that we think demonstrates that we’ve been listening and have been thoughtful,” Sands said.
Sands presented the plan on Tuesday to a working group of elected officials and community members who have been advocating for the birth center to remain open. The hospital announced in May that it planned to close the center due to staffing shortages, but put that decision on hold after strong opposition from the public. The birth center was established in 1980 in a free-standing building on the Beverly Hospital campus and has helped thousands of women give birth.
State Rep. Jamie Belsito, D-Topsfield, who has been advocating for the birth center to remain open, said she was “hopeful” that the plan offered by the hospital could eventually lead to the creation of a new birth center and improved overall maternal health care on the North Shore.
“I feel very hopeful that there’s an incredible opportunity for us as a community and state leaders to create something that is cutting edge for the future,” Belsito said. “But it’s going to take some time.”
Sands said the hospital came up with a “multi-pronged plan” to invest in maternal and newborn care after meeting for the last three months with community representatives, state health officials and elected officials about its intent to close the birth center.
In addition to the $1.5 million grant money and the plan to lease out the birth center, the hospital also said it will assure access to midwifery care and “birth center-like” services inside the hospital; expand its current midwifery services in Salem and Lynn; and review the quality of maternal services throughout Beth Israel Lahey Health, Beverly Hospital’s parent company.
Sands said the hospital is conducting a “systematic review” of Beverly Hospital’s maternity program in an effort to provide midwifery care and low-intervention birthing services in the hospital. The hospital has purchased a water birth tub, which is due to arrive in the spring of 2023, he said.
Sands acknowledged that the hospital cannot “100% replicate” the environment of a free-standing birth center inside the hospital, but said, “Those positive component parts that we can replicate, we will.”
Sands said the hospital will offer to lease the birth center building to an independent midwifery practice through April of 2025. He said the hospital plans to keep the building after that and use it as a “one-stop shop” for maternal services such as lactation programs.
“It’s on my mind about how can we leverage that venue to make sure it continues to be a jewel in the crown of our community,” Sands said.
Sands said the hospital will start accepting applications in January for $1.5 million in grant funding from Beth Israel Lahey Health. The money would go to one or more community organizations to support the “creation, expansion or reopening” of birth centers licensed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Sands said the priority will be on “underserved communities.”
Sands said Beverly Hospital will also establish a maternal/newborn “patient family advisory council” to help improve pre-natal and post-partum care, while Beth Israel Lahey Health will establish a system-wide “maternal quality council” of doctors, nurses and midwives to improve care for mothers and infants.
Sands said the hospital will notify the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Nov. 1 of its intention to close the birth center, and the last day of operations will be Dec. 1. He said the hospital will begin reaching out to groups who might be interested in leasing the birth center and applying for grant money.
“The community can look at this plan with pride that their local hospital listens to them and makes sure the community has what it needs to be successful moving forward,” Sands said.
Emilee Regan, a member of the Campaign to Save the North Shore Birth Center, said it is unclear how the grant money and the leasing of the birth center building will play out in the long run. She said the closing of the birth center will eliminate an “out of hospital” birth choice for women, and that access to midwifery care at Beverly Hospital is not guaranteed.
“We don’t feel the proposal addresses either of those issues as we were presented with it today,” Regan said.
Belsito credited the Campaign to Save the North Shore Birth Center, local elected officials and other advocates for pushing Beverly Hospital and Beth Israel Lahey Health to address the maternal health needs of the area. The group staged two protests at Beverly Hospital and one outside Beth Israel Lahey Health’s corporate headquarters in Cambridge.
“It made them really have to take a look at the future of maternal health care and what their communities expect from them,” Belsito said. “We’ve got them on the record making that commitment.”
