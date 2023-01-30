MARBLEHEAD — A body found Thursday on a Marblehead beach has been identified as that of a missing Peabody man, officials announced on Saturday.
Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing by his family on Dec. 11.
Items of clothing connected to Gray were found on Juniper Beach in Salem, directly across the harbor from the area where Gray’s body was found on Thursday, at the end of Edgemere Road in Marblehead. A resident walking her dog around 4 p.m. spotted the remains and called 911.
Police said the body had been in the water for some time.
Police had conducted searches in the water off Juniper Beach.
The body was removed for an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which confirmed the identity.
The announcement was made on Saturday morning by District Attorney Paul Tucker, Marblehead police Chief Dennis King, Salem police Chief Lucas Miller and Peabody police Chief Thomas Griffin.
State, Peabody and Salem police are continuing to investigate what led to Gray’s death.
