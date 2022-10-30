GLOUCESTER — A grassroots program called Cape Ann Works helped fill the seasonal staffing needs for local inns, hotels, restaurants, caterers and a lawn care business this summer, according to the program’s organizers, and created lasting friendships among the 47 students from 15 countries who took part.
The students from Albania, Azerbaijan, Columbia, Ecuador, France, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Mongolia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Turkey and Uzbekistan obtained J-1 summer work travel visas and helped fill seasonal staffing needs at 18 local businesses at a time when help is hard to find.
“I’m still excited. It was really so crazy good experience for me and for all of us,” said Eylul Bastekin, 21, a business administration student from Turkey who worked as a housekeeper at The Vista hotel on Thatcher Road.
Program organizers said Cape Ann Works was unique in that it provided students with housing at Gordon College in Wenham and Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in Hamilton, and shuttle transportation to and from their jobs through the Cape Ann Transportation Authority.
An unexpected side benefit was that the international students living together made friendships with each other, giving them a sense of community.
“What I really loved about this program is that we connected with a lot of students from all around the world and we met a lot of people, we met a lot of employers. We met a lot of great and good places. We learned a lot during our stay here,” said Cristian Racz, 23, an English literature student from Romania who had never heard of Gloucester before his friends convinced him to take part in the exchange.
Racz, who worked as a server at the 1606 Restaurant and Oyster Bar at the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street, said it helped that the program had housing and transportation.
‘Nothing to compare’
Joe Palminteri, general manager of the 1606 Restaurant, said it has used J-1 visas students in the past, “but nothing to even … compare to what this summer was and how this went and how the students were able to engage with each other.”
“All of the students have been really neat parts of the community,” said Mechelle Brown, of Manchester, the lead organizer of Cape Ann Works and someone the students could turn to and who they called their “American mother.”
“It worked. It’s bigger than we thought it was going to be when we started this,” Brown said. “We were hoping for 10 (students) because of how late we started and we ended up having almost 50. It was a fast-moving train at the beginning where I was just trying to put all the pieces together to make it happen, trying to make sure there was housing and transportation and coordinating.”
Brown said the program benefited businesses in Gloucester, Rockport and Ipswich. It turned away six students that wanted to come this summer from other programs because there was no work available.
“We filled all the server spots. There was no full-time jobs available for them and so we had to stop accepting them,” Brown said.
“I had no idea that I would have almost 50 amazing students here,” said Brown. “I did not think or expect that I would get attached to any of them, and we have shared many tears. All of a sudden, it snuck up on us that they were leaving.”
The international students also bonded with each other. Brown said one girl who is expecting to get engaged this winter asked another girl in the program if she would be her maid of honor.
Program’s glue
“Like communities all across the country,” said state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, of Gloucester, one of the organizers of the program, “Cape Ann was facing a serious shortage of labor, and facing that shortage at a time when it’s critical to earn revenue for local businesses. The summer season is when they earn a significant percentage if not a majority of their revenue if they are in the hospitality business in particular.”
He said the program that organizers came up with is unique.
They worked with the nonprofit international exchange organization InterExchange, he said, to get students approved with J-1 visas “and who could programmatically set this up so that students could participate.”
Brown and Peter Webber, senior vice president of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, were the glue that held the program together along with members of his staff, Peter Cusenza and Ted Costa, Tarr said.
He also credited CATA’s former administrator, Felicia Webb, for creating a transportation program that had a ridership of 3,752.
Tarr said $20,000 in the state budget is going to the Chamber to help defray some expenses of the program. There are also grants organizers are pursuing to get additional resources for the program to continue next year, he added.
“It’s a really great example of how people work together here on Cape Ann from multiple organizations from different worlds,” said Webber. “I think coming out of the pandemic, we got better at that,” he said about creating collaborations.
Structure made difference
The program also provided cultural opportunities for the students. Tarr said he hosted the students at the Statehouse to talk about state government and how it works. There were also barbecues and a bowling night. He credited state Reps. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, and Jamie Belsito, D-Topsfield, and the city for their support.
Ola Gurthi, 21, a university student who is studying electrical engineering and digital communications in Albania, said Cape Ann Works stands out from what she has heard from other students who have traveled to America to work. She did not experience a sense of isolation that they did.
“I love it that it’s structured,” said Gurthi, who worked at the Beauport’s front desk and as a host at the 1606 Restaurant. “We have plans. It’s coordinated and we feel better that way than experiencing it all alone, so it makes a difference.”
Cape Ann Works also came up with a website to connect the international students with jobs. In addition, local teens were also able to use Cape Ann Works to find jobs. The program offered a “Works Perks” discount program at 32 local businesses so the international students could stretch their dollars.
“Obviously, my hope is that there is a place in a lot of hearts for Cape Ann going back to places all over the world,” said Tarr.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714, or at eforman@northofboston.com.
