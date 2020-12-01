Certification at core of police bill compromise 

After contentious mid-summer debates followed by four months of closed-door negotiations, House and Senate Democrats reached a compromise Monday on a landmark police reform and racial justice bill.
The 129-page bill (S 2963) is based on legislation that passed through the House and Senate as a response to national protests against police violence and the disproportionate impacts communities of color experience from the criminal justice system.
The compromise creates a police accountability and oversight system, under which officers would need to be certified every three years and could lose their certification for violations including excessive use of force.
Negotiators said late Monday they were pleased with the progress the compromise represents but hope for additional action in the future.
"This is a landmark decision that begins to address the inequities that we have seen in our police institutions for a long time," said Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, who chairs the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus and was one of the six conference committee members who negotiated the final version.
"Like everybody has said, one bill is not going to address every issue, but we are confident that this bill starts to begin the process of holding police accountable in a transparent way and having an independent body investigate police misconduct when and if it occurs," the Springfield Democrat added.
The conference committee's bill was expected to surface for final approval Tuesday when the House and Senate were each scheduled to meet.
The legislation would create a Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission responsible for setting police standards across the state, certifying law enforcement officers, and investigating potential wrongdoing by police.
Nine members would sit on the commission, with three hailing from law enforcement backgrounds and six coming from civilian life.
The governor would appoint three members, consisting of one police chief, one retired Superior Court justice and one social worker nominated by the National Association of Social Workers's Massachusetts chapter. The attorney general would also appoint three members, including one police officer below the rank of sergeant, one officer nominated by the Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers and one attorney nominated by the Massachusetts Bar Association's civil rights and social justice section council.
The governor and attorney general would jointly appoint the remaining three members, one of whom must be nominated by the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.
"There's no other supervisory board in the country like this one with the extent of power that it has to monitor, to directly discipline and to hear complaints directly," Brownsberger, a Belmont Democrat, said. "It's a majority civilian board. Almost all of the rest of the boards in the country are all law enforcement, so this is a very, very strong innovation."
The commission is empowered to examine alleged misconduct and revoke officers' certifications for a range of offenses, including use of chokeholds, falsifying timesheets, and failing to intervene to prevent another officer from excessive use of force.
On qualified immunity, a controversial policy that shields police and other public employees from facing civil lawsuits in state court, the conference committee's bill ties the protections to the licensing procedure and revokes it in any case where an officer is decertified.
The bill also creates a legislative commission to study qualified immunity and report on its impacts as well as potential reforms by Sept. 30, 2021.
Negotiators embraced the approach in the House's original bill and dropped the Senate's language, which would have allowed lawsuits to proceed in some cases against officers who should have reasonably known they were violating civil rights.
"It landed on the House position," Brownsberger said of the qualified immunity talks.
Asked for her thoughts on the final position, Chang-Diaz, referring to Brownsberger's comment, replied, "That's an accurate description."
"Everybody knows that the Senate staked out a different position originally on qualified immunity, but everyone knows that in conference committee, there are always compromises that need to be made," Chang-Diaz, a Boston Democrat, said. "That's the nature of a conference committee."
Like Gonzalez, Chang-Diaz -- the Senate's only member of the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus -- said the bill is not a complete solution but praised it as an important step.
"I'm really satisfied with the total product of this bill," she said. "It does not have everything that I want. It probably doesn't have everything that any one of us wants. But it is a final package that strikes a lot of wins for accountability, for community voice at the table of power, for changing our vision for what public safety is and means from one of force and punishment to one of de-escalation and helping and prevention. I think there's a tremendous amount in this bill to be proud of."