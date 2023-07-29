One man is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries when they were ejected from a van in a three-vehicle chain reaction crash on Interstate 95 in Topsfield on Friday afternoon, according the Massachusetts State Police.
Killed was Valkisergio Costa Silva, 44, of Centerville, one of two passengers of a 2006 Chevrolet Express van who were ejected when the van was hit by a 2007 Chevrolet Impala.
The second passenger ejected, a 30-year-old man, suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was transported by Boston MedFlight from the scene to Boston Medical Center. A third passenger, a 53-year-old man, with serious injuries, and the van's driver, a 32-year-old Yarmouth man with minor injuries, were both taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
Two men in of one of the involved vehicles fled the scene on foot; one was captured and faces charges related to the crash, state police said. An investigation seeking the other is ongoing.
State police received multiple calls about the crash, which happened about 4:17 p.m. on the southbound side of I-95 near mile marker 71.
They reported a 2008 GMC Acadia SUV, for reasons still under investigation, suddenly and rapidly decelerated and came to a stop. Simultaneously, a 52-year-old Peabody man driving the Impala behind the Acadia began braking to avoid hitting the stopped SUV, police said.
As the Impala slowed, it veered toward the grass median. At the same time, the van traveling in the leftmost of the four southbound lanes began to slow and move left in an attempt to avoid colliding with the Impala. The Impala struck the van, causing it to leave the roadway and slide across the grass median, eventually rolling over one-and-a-half times.
The Peabody driver of the Impala had no apparent injuries, state police said.
Following the crash of the van and Impala, the Acadia pulled into the breakdown lane. The two men inside then fled on foot into the adjacent woods, prompting an extensive search by numerous troopers, State Police K9 Unit teams, and a State Police Air Wing helicopter crew.
One of men who fled, later identified as David Guzman, 30, of Lynn, was found by troopers a short time later. The second, believed to be a Lynn man who was driving, was seen by witnesses running near the 17th and 18th holes at Ferncroft Country Club's golf course. That man, last seen running toward the club's parking lot, is described as a Hispanic male who was wearing a gray T-shirt. He is still being sought.
Guzman was charged with interfering with a police officer and booked at the State Police-Newbury Barracks. Guzman was able post cash bail, and his court appearance is pending.
The crash remains under investigation by the State Police-Newbury Barracks, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, the State Police Detective Unit for Essex County, and the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
The rescue response and crash investigation reuqired the closing of three southbound lanes and two northbound lanes of I-95 for varying periods of time. The scene was cleared at 7:39 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.