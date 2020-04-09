Editor's note: The is one in a series of stories on how the arts community is weathering the challenges brought on by COVID-19.
Time to improvise and do what she enjoys most – digital art, especially animation.
That's the silver lining for Haverhill's Mariana Martins.
Gone is her waitressing job at Casey's Diner in Plaistow.
In its stead, the 24-year-old is collecting $105 a week in unemployment benefits.
Gone, too, is the in-person animation and illustration teaching she was doing at Essex Art Center in Lawrence.
In its stead, she is designing online classes for the center, which she will teach in the coming weeks via Zoom video conferencing.
Also, the 2018 graduate of Montserrat College of Art in Beverly has ventured into pet portraiture.
Her first commission came more than a week ago from Peter Morse, Essex Art's programs and operations manager.
Morse wanted to cheer up his wife – stressed over the coronavirus outbreak. He hired Martins to illustrate the couple's black Labrador, described as a big goofball.
"The black Lab loves pumpkin and ice cream and loves to whine and groan a lot, so I wanted to represent that in the Illustration," Martins said.
Since then, customers have learned about her dog portrait niche through her Instagram account or word of mouth. As of April 7, she was working on her 11th pet illustration.
Transforming people's pets into cartoon characters makes her happy – and the animals' owners, too.
Meanwhile, Martins, an alumna of Whittier Vocational Regional Technical High School in Haverhill, is transforming her down time into new possibilities.
Fortunately, she has a roof over her head. She lives with her family, who own and operate a cleaning business, though they have had less work since the outbreak.
In times of trouble, Martins is staying upbeat.
"Now, although this pandemic has been awful and scary, it’s my main focus to just improve, learn something new, watch a tutorial and create a small online business for myself," Martins said.
She encourages others with time on their hands to do the same, if possible. To learn something new or take up something they had put on hold.
Martins is sharpening her animation skills. It's what she loves to do.
Rather than worry about whether her work is good enough to land her a job as an animator, she is animating her work by getting better at it.
Meet the artist
Name: Mariana Martins
Hometown: Haverhill
Medium: Digital artist
Website: etsy.com/shop/MarianaMartinsArt
Instagram and Facebook: @MarianaMartinsArt
