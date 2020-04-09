North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 37F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.