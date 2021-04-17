NEWBURYPORT – The Custom House Maritime Museum presents a new art exhibit focused on the U.S. Coast Guard, running through Dec. 31.
The exhibit, Semper Paratus — the Coast Guard’s motto meaning “always ready” — captures a glimpse into the routine, but often heroic, responsibilities of the U.S. Coast Guard.
This spirited and dimensional selection of artwork is part of a diverse collection of over 2,000 pieces curated by the Coast Guard Art Program. The program, celebrating its 35th anniversary, uses art as a medium for educational outreach. It oversees a volunteer group of professional and amateur artists that brings to life the missions performed by more than 43,000 men and women, reservists, and auxiliary members. Mary Ann Bader, coordinator of the Coast Guard Art Program, helped the museum facilitate the loan of this art.
The museum’s executive director, Joan Whitlow, said in a press release, “I love the fact that a branch of the armed forces uses fine art for its educational outreach. A picture is worth a thousand words, and each image demystifies the daily roles of our service members. And the artwork is exceptional.”
The paintings illustrate the core values and responsibilities of the Coast Guard, along with the variety of specialized skills necessary to protect and preserve the coastal waters of the U.S. Missions like search and rescue owe their success to regimented training and daily maintenance on naval and airborne vessels. Simulating “real-life” crises, from fighting fires on aircraft vessels to protecting marine life and patrolling coastal waters, are critical for the safety of maritime communities.
"Amid natural disasters and treacherous weather challenges, our distinguished service members’ courage inherently shines in who they are and their passion and dedication for our waters," according to the museum's press release.
The Custom House Maritime Museum is located at 25 Water St.
For more information about the museum and visiting hours, visit THECHMM.ORG.