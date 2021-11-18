DANVERS — Another swastika was found in a student bathroom at the middle school Thursday, the latest incident in a town grappling with reports of antisemitism, racism, homophobia, hazing and sexual abuse.
Several students found the swastika on Thursday morning and informed administrators at the Holten Richmond Middle School, according to an email sent home to parents by principal Brendan Norton.
School officials and police are investigating, he said.
“At this time, we do not know who did this or why. We condemn this hate crime and want to be clear that this type of hateful and discriminatory behavior has no place at Holten Richmond Middle School,” Norton wrote.
Antisemitic graffiti was found in a middle school bathroom earlier this month just days after allegations of hazing, sexual abuse, racism and homophobia involving a Danvers High School hockey were revealed in news reports.
Several investigations into the allegations involving the 2019-2020 hockey team were conducted. No charges have been filed.
A former player said younger players were forced to strip naked and were inappropriately touched for “Gay Tuesdays.” He also said he was beaten with a sex toy for refusing to shout a racial slur on “Hard-R Fridays,” named for the final “r” in the n-word.
Some also called for discipline against Superintendent Lisa Dana over the hockey issue. However, after meeting Monday night behind closed doors, School Committee members took no action against Dana and released a statement saying their communication with the public, following the investigations, “fell short.”
The committee also applauded a student-athlete who “courageously came forward to shine a light on what is alleged to have occurred and hope he knows that his actions will lead to change.”
A “Vigil of Inclusion” is planned for late Saturday afternoon — an event described as a “town-wide affirmation in response to homophobia, racism and anti-Semitism in the town of Danvers.”
The 4:30 p.m. vigil is being held at the gazebo at the public library at 15 Sylvan St.
Charles Street mother Lisa Silva, who runs a Danvers equity and inclusion Facebook page, said she’s planning to attend and she hopes to see many others there as well.
“This affects all of us. The more people who band together the better. This makes a statement that this is not something we want in our community,” said Silva, who has two children in the Danvers Public Schools.
Norton, the middle school principal, said the students who found the swastika on Thursday morning immediately sought out a trusted adult.
“This is the behavior we have been encouraging in our communications with students and are pleased to see them implementing what they have been taught,” he wrote.
On Friday, middle school students will have a meeting to learn about swastikas, the significance and what it symbolizes. Content from the Anti-Defamation League will be used in the meetings, he said.
“In addition, we will also reinforce the importance of seeking out a trusted adult when students see or hear symbols, speech or actions that represent bias, prejudice or hate,” Norton wrote.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.