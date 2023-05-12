BOSTON — Democrats on Beacon Hill have rebuffed the latest effort by the Legislature’s GOP minority to cap the state’s personal income tax rate to prevent increases.
A proposal by Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr would ask voters to amend the state Constitution by capping the personal income tax rate at 6.25% to prevent the levy from rising above that level. The tax rate went down to 5% in January 2019.
The Gloucester Republican argues that with the new millionaires tax driving up the top income tax to 9% for the state’s wealthiest, lawmakers need to build a dam to hold back future increases. The voter approved law charges a 4% surtax on incomes above $1 million, in addition the state’s 5% flat rate.
“We’ve taken the unprecedented step of enshrining a tax rate in the Constitution, and I think it’s only fair that we provide taxpayers with protections from increasing the tax rate,” he said. “There needs to be clear boundaries set around these tax rates, to prevent them from going up.”
But Wednesday, Democratic legislative leaders declined to take up Tarr’s proposal, along with several other constitutional amendments, during a joint session of the House and Senate.
Both chambers gaveled out of the required constitutional convention without taking up any of the bills before them.
The move follows the Legislature’s Revenue Committee recommendation that the proposed amendment “ought not to pass.”
Tarr acknowledges the effort faces long odds on Beacon Hill, where Democrats control a super-majority in both chambers. He has filed a bill every legislative session to lower the income tax rate, but his proposals have been repeatedly rejected.
To the question before voters, Tarr’s plan must be approved by at least 50% of the House and Senate, meeting together in two consecutive constitutional conventions. The earliest it could appear on the ballot would be 2027. The next constitutional convention isn’t until October.
There are currently no plans on Beacon Hill to increase the income tax rate, and legislative leaders are actually debating a tax relief package that includes plans to cut business taxes and expand tax credits for working families, child care, senior citizens, renters and other groups.
Still, progressive groups have urged the state to come up with new sources of revenue to buttress programs and services with federal pandemic relief drying up and concerns about another recession on the horizon.
In 2020, a group of 90 economists called on then-Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, and other top elected officials to raise the state’s income tax rate by 1 percentage point, which they said would drum up $2.5 billion a year.
Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat who took office in January, hasn’t called for increasing the income tax rate, and argues that the state needs to pursue permanent tax relief to improve its affordability and competitiveness.
Lawmakers who oppose dropping the rate argue that the state would take a major hit with less money for schools, transportation and other needs.
Income tax collections represent more than 58% of the revenue used to keep state government running.
Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question in 2000 to cut the personal income tax rate to 5%. At the time the rate was 5.85%.
Two years after its passage, however, the Legislature outraged supporters of the rollback by freezing the personal income tax at 5.3% to plug budget shortfalls.
Lawmakers approved a process to reduce the tax rate if growth in the state’s annual revenue met certain benchmarks. But it took nearly two decades for the rate to come down to 5%, which happened in January 2019.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
