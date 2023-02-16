DANVERS — Firefighters rescued Hershey the pooch from freezing water Friday morning, serving as a good reminder to stay off the ice.
Hershey had gotten separated from her owners earlier in the week and ended up on the ice at Putnamville Reservoir Thursday afternoon, Danvers Firefighters IAFF Local 2038 wrote in a Facebook post Friday.
Volunteers joined animal control officers and firefighters in trying to coax Hershey back onto the mainland.
But with no patches of ice stable enough for her to walk on, she spent the night on the pond, firefighters said.
Crews came back the next morning to try to help Hershey again.
“Members were sent on to the ice in cold water rescue suits, but Hershey was not coming in that easy,” firefighters said in the post.
Firefighters were able to step onto the ice, but the frozen-over reservoir still wasn’t strong enough to hold them for long, crews said.
They were only able to get to Hershey once she’d fallen into the frigid water several hours later.
Hershey is back at home and resting up after the scare, firefighters said.
“While everyone is enjoying the spring-like temperature, please keep in mind the ice on local ponds is not safe,” the post said.
“This pooch found out the hard way.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.
