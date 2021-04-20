The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority is ready to restore the Amtrak Downeaster's pre-COVID-19 schedule this spring.
The Downeaster will add a fifth round trip starting May 3. The train had been operating four round trips since July 2020, the service said. In addition, seasonal service will resume to Old Orchard Beach.
The mid-morning departure from Brunswick and mid-afternoon return trip from Boston will provide more travel options.
“Passengers have requested more mid-day trains for years," said Natalie Bogart, NEEPRA spokesperson.
One other change is aimed at making the train more passenger-friendly, she said. The late train departing Boston will begin operating on a more flexible schedule to serve events in Boston.