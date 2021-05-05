BOSTON — The poultry industry is making another push to update a 2016 voter-approved law requiring larger cages for egg-laying chickens, warning of shortages and higher prices if action is not taken soon.
Question 3, which bans eggs, veal and other meat produced by cage-confined farm animals, was approved by more than 77% of voters in 2016. Egg producers say the law, which mandates cages of 1½ square feet per bird, will lead to shortages and higher prices when it takes effect next year.
On Tuesday, the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture heard testimony on two bills that propose cutting back the enclosure limits to 1 square foot.
The push to update the law has brought together a rare coalition of farming groups, food and animal welfare groups, who spoke in support of the plan Tuesday.
“Unless the law is changed, Massachusetts will be an outlier,” said William Bell, general manager of the New England Brown Egg Council. “You’ll be looking at a shortage of eggs and drastic price spikes.”
Massachusetts isn’t home to many large-scale egg and pork-producing farms. Most products sold here come from elsewhere.
But the regulations call for a system to ensure that meat and eggs supplied to Massachusetts meet the cage confinement rules.
Chad Gregory, president of United Egg Producers, said industry is moving toward cage-free systems developed around the 1-foot standard, and producers are unlikely to adjust to comply with Massachusetts regulations.
They’ll just stop shipping eggs here, he said.
“I’m begging you to pass these laws,” Gregory told the panel. “If they don’t pass, then eight months from now egg producers all across the country are apologizing right now for the shortage of eggs and the massive price increases.”
Animal welfare groups, which campaigned for the 2016 referendum, are onboard with smaller enclosures, which they say will still lead to better conditions for egg-laying hens.
Stephanie Harris, a lobbyist for the Animal Legal Defense Fund, told the panel that hens will be able to engage in “vital natural behaviors such as perching, scratching and laying eggs.”
Another industry concession includes placing “liquid eggs” used by many fast-food restaurants on the list of products to be subjected to the cage confinement rules, she said.
Some groups, including the Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation, have voiced opposition to updating the law, noting that some farmers already made costly modifications.
Sen. Anne Gobi, D-Spencer, who also opposes the changes, said the Legislature “needs to honor the will of the voters.”
The Humane Farming Association, a California-based animal welfare group, is also calling all lawmakers to reject the proposed changes. The group has filed a lawsuit to force Attorney General Maura Healey to release rules for the new law and uphold its original guidelines.
Brad Miller, the group’s national director, told the committee on Tuesday that claims of impending egg shortages are “disingenuous.”
“I have been hearing this for more than 40 years and it never happens,” he said. “This is extortion on behalf of the egg producers.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.