This is the schedule for Saturday evening and Sunday at the 96th St. Peter’s Fiesta in Gloucester:
Saturday, June 24
4:45 p.m.: Seine Boat Races and Saturday Greasy Pole contest, Pavilion Beach.
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Youth Big Band, St. Peter’s Square altar/stage.
8 to 11:30 p.m.: Musical entertainment featuring Franco Corso, main altar-stage, St. Peter’s Square.
Sunday, June 25
10 a.m.: Outdoor Mass of St. Peter, main altar, St. Peter’s Square.
Noon: Procession with the state of St. Peter through the streets of Gloucester, following the celebration of outdoor Mass.
Noon to midnight: Fiesta Shows carnival, St. Peter’s Square.
3 p.m.: Blessing of the Fleet, Fishermen’s Memorial, Stacy Boulevard.
3 p.m.: Concert by band Wakefield, main altar-stage, St. Peter’s Square.
4:45 p.m.: Seine boat races and Sunday’s Greasy Pole contest, Pavilion Beach.
7:15 p.m.: Awards ceremonies, with trophies awarded to winners of the sports events, St. Peter’s Square.
8:30 p.m.: Musical entertainment featuring Moreno Fruzzetti and Veronica Tirino, main altar-stage, St. Peter’s Square.
11 p.m.: Raffle drawings and closing procession with the statue of St. Peter before statue is returned to the St. Peter’s Club.
