It will be worth a drive to Gloucester one or more days next week as the 96th annual Fiesta, one of the 400-year-old seaport’s longest-running traditions, kicks off Wednesday with music in St. Peter’s Square by the reggae-rock band Over the Bridge.
This year, with the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror, the St. Peter’s Fiesta Committee has once again put together a packed program featuring the sporting events of Greasy Pole walking and seine boat races along Pavilion Beach on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 23 to 25.
Already, the Novena to St. Peter has started and will run through Tuesday, June 20, at 7 p.m. in the American Legion Hall, 8 Washington St.
The final Sunday of Fiesta, June 25, will feature a large outdoor Mass in St. Peter’s Square on the ornate altar, which is presently under construction.
A religious procession, with marchers crying out: “Viva San Pietro,” will then march through the streets of Gloucester with men carrying the statute of St. Peter on their shoulders. A Blessing of the Fleet is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Stacy Boulevard.
Fiesta is an event sponsored by the city’s Italian-American fishing community dating to 1927. The celebration went into hibernation in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19, but roared back in person last year.
“So far, everything’s on schedule,” said Joe Novello, the president of the St. Peter’s Fiesta Committee. He said Fiesta is taking place earlier than usual this year as it is held on the weekend that includes the last Saturday in June.
In 2024, Novello said, the last day of Fiesta will be on Sunday, June 30.
New to the entertainment in St. Peter’s Square will be a student band, the Cape Ann Youth Big Band, on Saturday at 7 p.m. The band is part of Gloucester resident and sax and trombone musician Carlos Menezes Jr.’s BrassFed Nation.
The band is made up of 24 students, ages 14 to 17 from Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester-by-the-Sea. Menezes works as Gloucester’s elementary and middle school band and choral director.
“The group is excited to share a mix of swing standards and pop covers,” he said. Another one of Menezes’ ensembles, the Jambalaya Horns Brass Band, will take to the streets for the closing procession around the Fort on Sunday at 11 p.m.
The first Wednesday of Fiesta, Novello said, is “Community Night” when the Fiesta Shows carnival gives a special wrist-band deal for rides.
Thursday, June 22, features the Cape Ann YMCA’s Fiesta 5K Road Race from Stage Fort Park to St. Peter’s Square followed by entertainment by the band Wildfire.
Friday, June 23, will feature the first round of Greasy Pole walkers going for glory trying to capture the flag at the end of a greasy phone pole set on a platform off Pavilion Beach.
The Women’s Seine Boat Races take place on Friday as well, Novello said.
One of those practicing rowing in a dory earlier this week was Caitlin Ciaramitaro, who works as a school counselor at O’Maley Innovation Middle School, and her father, Jerry Ciaramitaro, a well-known International Dory and seine boat racer. Her father will be the scuttler (steerer) for her crew racing on Sunday. This will be her second year rowing a seine boat.
“It was awesome,” she said of her life-changing experience last year. “It’s like the best thing I’ve ever done.”
The formal opening ceremony in St. Peter Square starts on Friday at 7 p.m. followed by musical entertainment by Natalie Pinto.
New this year, during the first intermission of the entertainment on Friday, the Fiesta Committee plans to provide refreshments to keep the crowd around, Novello said.
Saturday, June 23, will feature men’s Seine Boat Races and the Greasy Pole contest at 4:45 p.m. with Franco Corso entertaining the crowd in St. Peter’s Square at 8 p.m.
Also, on Saturday at 10 a.m., there will be a special Seine Boat Race pitting rowers from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Gloucester Fire Department and the Gloucester Police Department at Pavilion Beach.
Fiesta wraps up Sunday night with raffle drawings and the closing procession of the statute of St. Peter around the Fort neighborhood at 11 p.m.
To see a full schedule of St. Peter’s Fiesta or to donate to the festivities, go to www.stpetersfiesta.org.
