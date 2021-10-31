When Maria Russell walked into a flower shop one day, she had no idea that it would change her life forever.
“I was planning my best friend’s wedding shower and went into this flower shop,” she said. That visit is when she met one of the store’s employees, Eric.
The two fell in love, got married, and for 29 years, the couple has operated and owned Russell’s Florist at 18 Eastern Ave.
But it is time to move on.
Russell’s Florist is closing, and Eric and Maria Russell made their last floral arrangement on Friday, Oct. 29.
They said they will take some time off and look at what might be next.
“We have had a lot of fun,” Maria Russell said. “The whole business has been very good, but it is ready to move on.”
She noted that the shop’s closure had been in the works for a while.
Of all of the arrangements that the couple has done over the years, Maria Russell said that her most memorable was doing the flowers for the 2000 film “The Perfect Storm.”
“We worked so hard,” Maria said of creating the arrangements. “When you watch the film, there is the woman standing up and there is one flash of the arrangements.”
“Ten seconds for our claim to fame,” she laughed.