SALEM — Ilya Ablavsky had always wanted to be a lawyer.
But just months after receiving his law license, in 2010, Ablavsky managed to destroy his budding career.
The stress of trying to run a solo law practice — something he’d been warned against trying when he was granted his license — triggered a manic episode, during which he concocted a scheme to “help” a murder defendant by stealing the case file from Salem Superior Court in 2010, he said in court and in subsequent filings with the state bar.
He later pleaded guilty to a charge of tampering with a court record and received a suspended sentence and probation.
He was also disbarred.
Now, he’s hoping that he can get another chance to fulfill his dream of practicing law.
Next month he is scheduled to go before the state Board of Bar Overseers to ask that his law license be reinstated.
The board, and then the state’s highest court, will have to decide whether Ablavsky is a suitable person to hold a law license. The hearing is scheduled for March 24.
Last month, the American Bar Association Journal and the Washington Post reported on federal labor statistics that found law to be the most stressful job in the United States.
The issue of lawyer stress is not new, but the recognition of its effects on lawyers, their families and their clients is a more recent development.
The state Supreme Judicial Court has established a standing committee on lawyer well-being three years ago, following a report that revealed the extent of the issue.
The report, issued in 2019, found that lawyers face significant stressors, from the demands of the job, the pace of their work, finances, courtroom dynamics, isolation, and incivility, as well as from the nature of the cases they handle. They often fear being stigmatized if they seek help for substance abuse or mental health issues.
Ablavsky, who emigrated to the United States from what was then the Soviet Union as a child during the Cold War, had struggled with bipolar disorder for years, according to his petition.
He was formally diagnosed in 1997, but his petition for reinstatement and other court papers indicate a history of trauma and behavioral issues dating to his childhood (he was also the victim of a physical attack in 2005).
It had nearly derailed his life before: As a student at Brandeis University, he made a run for mayor of Waltham, and then, after losing, made a bomb threat against a primary opponent.
He eventually finished his undergraduate degree at Salem State and went on to law school at Western New England University School of Law. He passed the bar exam on his second attempt.
The state’s Board of Bar Examiners, aware of his history, issued him a license but told him he should work for an established firm and avoid the stress of running his own, according to court filings.
But unable to find a job in a firm, he said in his petition for reinstatement, he started a solo practice in Lynn.
In his petition for reinstatement, Ablavsky said he first became acquainted with a family member of murder defendant Jose Cabrera in 2008, before he was licensed.
He’d had his law license for about five months when he went into the clerk’s office in the old Superior Court in November 2010 and asked for the Cabrera file. Ablavsky believed at the time that without the original grand jury indictment, prosecutors would be unable to try the case.
He subsequently contacted Cabrera’s lawyer to tell him what he’d done.
Ablavsky also claimed at the time that he’d shredded it. But at his sentencing and in his current petition for reinstatement he says he handed it to Cabrera’s relative and didn’t want to get that person into trouble.
Cabrera was subsequently found guilty in the murder and sentenced to prison.
Ablavsky has been allowed since 2015 to work as a paralegal, assisting attorneys with things like legal research and drafting motions. He’s also worked in several non-legal jobs, including as a medical interpreter for Russian-speaking patients and briefly, handling the finances at a temple.
While Ablavsky did not immediately respond to a request for comment, two of the lawyers he’s worked for as a paralegal submitted letters in support of his request.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis
