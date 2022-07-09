Seven fishermen were rescued by a good Samaritan fishing vessel after their vessel began taking on water Friday night.
The crew of the Gloucester-based vessel Grace Marie issued a may day around 10 p.m., saying the boat was taking on water and experiencing rapid flooding, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan Noel.
The a 65-foot fishing boat was about 80 nautical miles east of Gloucester.
The Coast Guard put out an urgent marine information broadcast, asking any vessels nearby to answer the Grace Marie’s may day.
The Dawn T answered the call, according to the Coast Guard, and was able to bring all seven crewmen aboard and ferry them home.
There were no injuries reported, Noel said.
Noel had no information about the status of the Grace Marie, or other information Saturday night.
