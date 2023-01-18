BOSTON — Democrat Kristin Kassner is running out of time to file bills for consideration in the upcoming legislative session as a House panel continues its review of contested results in a recount of the 2nd Essex district race.
The razor-thin recount between Kassner and Republican Rep. Lenny Mirra is being reviewed by the three-member Special Committee to Examine the Returns, which heard testimony from both candidates and their attorneys at a Friday hearing.
In the Nov. 8 elections, Mirra won the race for the newly reconfigured 2nd Essex district by 10 votes, but a recount flipped the district to South Hamilton Democrat Kristin Kassner by one vote.
Mirra challenged the recount, but the courts declined to take up his complaint after determining the state House of Representatives has final say over the race’s winner.
Kassner said she is “confident” the panel will confirm her as the winner of the race, but hopes it will “move quickly” so she can “get to work” in the district.
“I am continuing to meet with constituents and drafting legislation I intend to file as soon as I am able,” Kassner said in a statement.
Friday is the House’s deadline to file legislation for consideration in the upcoming two-year session. As of Wednesday, more than 1,700 bills had been filed in the House and Senate.
Despite the uncertainty about the outcome of the race, Mirra has filed a dozen bills for the upcoming session, including proposals seeking to overhaul the state’s affordable housing mandates, help coastal communities deal with the impact of climate change, and tuition reimbursement for law enforcement officers.
House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, delayed Kassner’s swearing in while the committee conducted the review, but he didn’t set a timeline for a decision.
Mirra is being allowed to represent the district as a “hold over” until a decision is made about the race’s winner, which is permitted under the state Constitution. That includes the ability to file bills, meet with constituents and perform other functions of the job.
“I don’t want anyone to think that I’m arrogantly predicting that I’ll be named the winner, but I’m still a state representative, and I have to do the job that I’m being paid for,” Mirra said.
“Regardless of the outcome, we still want to see these bills filed and get a hearing,” he added.
Democrats have urged the panel to wrap up its review quickly so that Kassner can get to work in the district, which includes Hamilton, Rowley, Newbury, Georgetown, Ipswich and Topsfield.
“The process has left us in limbo for two months — far too long,” said Bob Watts, chairman of the Georgetown Town Democratic Committee. “Another week is another week too long.”
He said Kassner is meeting with constituents and drafting legislation, but says she can’t file any of the proposals until she is seated in the district.
“And unless she’s granted an extension of time, they may never be filed,” Watts said.
It’s not clear when the committee will issue its report on the 2nd Essex race recount, but Mariano has said he expects a prompt decision.
On Tuesday, the panel finalized its review of another contested House race, issuing a report declaring Margaret Scarsdale, a Pepperell Democrat, the winner of the 1st Middlesex district race. Scarsdale was sworn into office Wednesday.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
