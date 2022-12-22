SALISBURY — Two local men charged with savagely beating a Kittens Gentlemen’s Club bouncer in January were found guilty last week of assault and battery with serious bodily injury and sentenced to 2½ years in jail.
Peter Morrill, 33, and Jaice Fowler, 30, were convicted by a jury after the Dec. 12 trial in Newburyport District Court. The jury acquitted the men of an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge, according to an Essex County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson.
During a February detention hearing in the same courthouse, Fowler’s attorney argued that his client came to the rescue of Morrill, who was losing a struggle with the much larger bouncer and called the police report “mere allegations.”
“My client was worried his friend was about to be murdered,” the attorney said.
Salisbury police Officer Patrick Szymkowski and others responded to Kittens on Jan. 21 about 11:45 p.m. after learning the club’s bouncer was “getting jumped” by multiple men.
By the time he and Officer Brian Smith arrived, Fowler and Morrill had taken off in a car. The bouncer was in the club office, bleeding from numerous facial injuries.
The bouncer told the officers he did not allow the two men into the club because they appeared to be drunk and that he then followed them into the parking lot. It was in the parking lot that the two men attacked him, kicking and punching him several times.
Szymkowski had to leave Kittens after hearing there was another fight taking place at the town’s other strip club, Tens, but Smith remained to review video footage and gather more information. The video footage does not show the fight, however, just the two men appearing disheveled as they leave the parking lot.
By the time Szymkowski returned to Kittens, about 25 minutes later, the bouncer had been transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. The officer later learned the bouncer suffered broken orbital bones, a broken jaw and perhaps a torn rotator cuff, according to court documents.
Video stills were used to identify Fowler and Morrill, both of whom have criminal records and had drunken run-ins with local police in the months leading up to their arraignments, according to police reports.
Salisbury police Detective Brian Verney obtained arrest warrants for the two men shortly thereafter. Morrill turned himself in to police while it is believed Fowler was picked up by a different police department.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.