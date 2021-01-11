SALEM — A Lawrence man is mulling whether to accept a judge’s proposed 18-month jail term for an incident last September in which he allegedly drove over the foot of a Salem police sergeant while fleeing a traffic stop.
But even as his client offered to plead guilty to charges that include assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident, Khiry Jamal Murray’s attorney suggested on Thursday that the traffic stop was the result of racial profiling.
“What cannot be overlooked is Mr. Murray is an African-American male,” lawyer Mark Booker told a Salem District Court judge during the hearing, as he argued for a lesser sentence. “He’s a young man, 6’4”, 300 pounds. He walks around experiencing life every day in that body and that carries a freighted meaning.”
Booker suggested that while his client was ready Thursday to admit to the conduct that led to his arrest, at the time of the stop, “he was in great fear for his own safety” after multiple officers surrounded his car. The deaths of George Floyd and others, Booker said, “weighed heavily on his mind.”
The stop, on the evening of Sept. 11, came just days before the Supreme Judicial Court addressed the issue of pretextual traffic stops based on race. That ruling came in the case of a Boston man, Edward Long, facing firearms charges. In that case, the court set a new, easier to meet standard for defense lawyers to show that a stop was the result of racial profiling, by allowing judges to consider all of the circumstances of the stop, such as how long a vehicle was followed before the stop. Previously, lawyers had to cite statistical data on a department’s traffic stops.
“This case can’t be divorced from that,” Booker argued during the remote hearing.
Prosecutor Haleigh Reisman disputed that there was any racial profiling in the stop. She pointed to the fact that one of the officers who made the stop is also a person of color. “There was no racial discrimination,” she argued. The stop, she said, was based on a random check of the vehicle’s license plate.
And the reason so many officers showed up at the scene was Murray’s demand to speak with a supervisor, she told the judge.
And ultimately, Judge Carol-Ann Fraser told Booker and Murray that the issue of profiling was not something she was going to consider during a hearing where Murray was offering to plead guilty.
“I also heard from your counsel many allegations concerning racism,” Fraser told Murray during Thursday’s hearing. “I’m not going to take those into account today. That’s an argument one has at a pretrial motion or at trial. I can’t make any findings today. This is a tender of plea hearing, so I’m not going to address those issues.”
Reisman told the judge that two officers on patrol on Lafayette Street spotted a 2019 Mercedes and ran the plate, something she said police do randomly as part of their patrol. They learned that the owner of the vehicle, Murray, had a suspended license. When the officers attempted to stop the car, they said it turned onto a side street, then ran a stop sign at the intersection of Laurel and Linden streets.
Reisman said Murray immediately asked, “Why the (expletive) did you all pull me over?” and insisted that his license was not suspended. After he asked to speak to a supervisor, the shift commander and several other officers arrived at the scene. Reisman said Murray refused their requests to get out, showed them his current registration on his phone, and eventually pushed the car’s start button and put it into gear. As officers were standing next to the car, Reisman said Murray turned the wheels and pulled forward, running over Detective Sgt. James Bedard’s right foot.
She said the Mercedes then sped away toward Marblehead. Police in neither community were able to locate it; it was eventually found by state police in a Danvers storage facility. Murray, 29, of 46 Everett St., Apt. 1, Lawrence, was arrested on a warrant that also included a charge of driving after license suspension, and is facing charges in both Salem and Lynn district courts. He has been in custody at Middleton Jail since then.
When Fraser asked Murray if those facts were true, Murray answered “yes.”
Reisman requested a two-year jail term for Murray, citing a prior record and the facts of the case, the injuries to Bedard, who she said still suffers pain and is unable to run.
Booker asked for a sentence of six months, which is nearly the length of time he has been held.
Fraser offered Murray time to discuss his decision with his attorney before deciding whether to accept the sentence or withdraw the plea and go to trial. Initially, he expressed interest in resolving the case on Thursday.
But the court’s allotted time for a Zoom session with the Middleton Jail was about to run out, the judge was told. Based on that, the judge postponed the case until Feb. 2.
