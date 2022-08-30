BOSTON -- As a clinical social worker, Virginia Leigh has spent years working with individuals struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues whose lives often become tangled up in the state's complex criminal justice system.
Her work has taken her into county jails and state prisons and convinced her that the best way to reduce crime and the number of people serving time is to deal with the root causes of incarceration.
So the Lynn Democrat is hoping to push for change from the inside -- literally -- by running for Essex County sheriff, a job that oversees the Middleton House of Correction -- one of the state's largest jails, with more than 1,000 inmates.
In the Sept. 6 Democratic primary, Leigh will face incumbent Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, who is seeking another six-year term as the region's top officer.
She describes herself as the "anti-crime, pro-victim" candidate and argues that the primary role of the sheriff's office is the "care, custody, treatment and rehabilitation of prisoners -- not law enforcement."
If elected, she is pledging to close the "revolving door" at the jail by focusing on expanding access to drug treatment and mental health services for inmates.
"We have to break the cycle of incarceration," Leigh said during a recent visit to the North of Boston Media Group's editorial board. "We have people that are leaving jail and then returning again and again. And the problems only become worse, while the cost of fixing them gets more expensive."
Leigh argues that many of the people who end up back in jail have substance abuse problems that have contributed to their criminal actions. She wants to devote more resources to treating opioid addiction among the prisoners.
To be sure, much of that work is underway at the Middleton jail under Coppinger's tenure, with a detox and a medication-assisted treatment program that dispenses FDA-approved anti-addiction medications -- suboxone, methadone and vivitrol -- to inmates with opioid addiction.
But Leigh argues that Coppinger has been a reluctant reformer, and only embraced the changes at the jail after losing a court challenge that sought to block the introduction of medication-assisted treatment at the facility.
"We have other counties that have been frontrunners nationally in providing medication-assisted treatment, and they didn't have to be sued by the ACLU to do it," she said. "I honestly don't blame him for not being in that mindset, because he's a trained police officer, not a human services provider."
She talks about the need to improve the continuum of care for inmates, who often get released from jail without prescriptions for anti-addiction medicines or access to mental health counseling and end up back in the court system.
"We have to recognize the care we are providing in jail has a direct impact on public safety," she said. "I think it's within the sheriff's line of responsibility to make sure that people who are coming out of jail are receiving the receiving the investment in their improvement that is ultimately going to benefit us all."
Expanding those services would likely end up costing the state more money, but Leigh argues the benefits to communities would outweigh the additional costs.
"We spend so much more money cleaning up the problems than we could've spent much less preventing in the first place," she said.
Leigh said she would also make phone calls free for inmates, a move that has support from top Democrats in Beacon Hill. Legislation that would have provided $20 million to cover those costs was derailed during the recent session, but Leigh said she would find money in the sheriff's existing budget to make calls free.
She said studies have shown that people who are connected to their families and community during incarceration are far less likely to go back to prison.
Leigh said as sheriff she would not cooperate with federal immigration agents seeking undocumented immigrants with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers, which are issued when an suspect has been arrested on criminal charges and federal authorities believe there is probable cause to deport the person.
"ICE detainers are for civil crimes," she said. "The sheriff's job has nothing to do with civil infractions, only criminal behavior."
Leigh, who received her master’s degree in clinical social work from Simmons College, has spent about 12 years working as a clinical social worker. She has also worked at the Lynn Community Health Center and led a coalition of community groups seeking to improve access to health care for low-income families.
The sheriff's office operates on a nearly $77 million budget with about 600 employees. In 2021, the sheriff's job paid $161,183 with benefits.
There are no Republican candidates in the race, so the winner of the Democratic primary would essentially get a free pass to another six-year term.
Leigh said she also views her candidacy as part of a broader effort to break through the glass ceiling of correctional services, which is dominated by men.
If elected, she would be Essex County's first female sheriff, though former Suffolk County Sheriff Andrea Cabral was elected in 2004 as the state's first female sheriff.
"Aside from the presidency, this is probably one of the most male-dominated fields in politics," Leigh said. "Ninety-seven percent of sheriffs are men."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
