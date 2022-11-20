AMESBURY — After two years of working around the pandemic, Lowell’s Boat Shop will open its doors to the public again for its 17th annual Holiday Open House early next month.
The event takes place Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a members preview party on Friday, Dec. 2, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Lowell’s Education Director Dorothy Antczak said she is looking forward to a return to normalcy after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.
“We’re excited that we are now going to be able to welcome the public into the building again after having a sort of hybrid last year and then being closed altogether the year before because of COVID,” Antczak said.
“This year, we’re trying to get back to normal, so we are inviting the public back into the shop, which is always very festive,” she added. “So we’ll have it all decorated for the holidays and people will be able to come in and celebrate with us, whereas last year and the year before, we really were kind of removed from the public.”
The Holiday Open House is Lowell’s main fundraiser and makes its youth educational programs possible.
These programs have included such projects as the construction of a 28-foot whaleboat replica by local high school apprentices, curriculum units on boat building, learn-to-row opportunities using the shop’s fleet of Bank dories, and on-the-water use of traditional maritime tools for math classes, according to a Lowell’s press release.
Those attending the open house will have the chance check out the projects at Lowell’s. They will also be able to participate in a silent auction and raffle, and buy Lowell’s-made wood products, evergreen trees and wreaths, Lowell’s apparel, children’s items, and jams and jellies.
Food and drinks to be offered include PJ’s Famous Fish Chowder, Fred’s cowboy beans, hot cider and other “wholesome victuals,” the press release said.
Lowell’s board member Patty Hoyt spoke about what she likes best aoute event.
“Holiday Open House is a wonderful opportunity to really, truly open the doors and welcome people to see all of the projects that are going on there all year long, but also to have fun, come buy their Christmas tree, come buy their hand-designed wreath,” Hoyt said.
“The project that I especially enjoy is having a children’s ornament painting corner where we call it Santa’s Elves Workshop, where little kids can come and we have cutout wooden ornaments, our apprentices have cut them out, and children can come and paint those,” she added.
Winning bidders of auction items will be notified after the auction ends Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. Online bidding, as well as Christmas tree and wreath purchases, start Friday, Nov. 25.
Lowell’s, founded by Simeon Lowell in 1793, is the oldest continuously operating wooden boat-building establishment in the country and the official birthplace of the fishing dory. Lowell’s, now a national landmark, is a working museum dedicated to the art and preservation of wooden boat building.
Lowell’s is at 459 Main St. For more information, contact 978-834-0050 or visit www.lowellsboatshop.com.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
