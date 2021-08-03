BOSTON — Cities and towns will be allowed to offer early and mail voting for elections through the end of the year under a measure signed by Gov. Charlie Baker.
A $261 million supplemental state budget, signed by Baker on Friday, includes a provision that renews pandemic-related rules permitting early and voting-by-mail until Dec. 15 to cover state and municipal elections this fall.
Voting rights advocates say the changes provide options for citizens to cast their ballots amid lingering public health concerns and help boost turnout in elections.
"These are policies that make voting more accessible, and that's something everyone should want," said Alex Psilakis, policy and communications manager for MassVOTE, a group that seeks to increase voter participation. "It's clear that voters have embraced these changes and want to see them continue."
Massachusetts was one of dozens of states that temporarily changed its laws to expand mail-in voting options and avoid crowding at the polls as the pandemic raged.
Cities and towns also provided 14 days of early voting, allowing people to cast ballots in person.
Until last year, Massachusetts allowed mail-in ballots only from voters who could provide an excuse, such as a disability, for voting absentee.
To be sure, the state's voters have enthusiastically embraced mail-in and early voting.
More than 2.3 million ballots were submitted by mail for the Nov. 3 general election -- with some cities and towns reporting 3 of 5 ballots cast by mail.
But the emergency law that expanded voting access -- which was already extended once -- expired June 30, leaving cities and towns with fewer voting options amid new concerns that the coronavirus is spreading among vaccinated people.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin, who oversees the state's elections, says early and mail-in voting have proven successful and also wants to see them expanded.
The state's Republican Party has criticized the push to continue mail-in voting, as have some conservative groups, citing the potential for fraud.
Meanwhile, lawmakers are also advancing a proposal that would make mail-in voting a permanent option, authorize same-day voter registration, expand early in-person voting, and improve access to voting for eligible prisoners.
That proposal, which recently cleared the Legislature's Election Laws Committee, is set to be taken up in the fall when lawmakers return from summer recess.
"Democracy works best when we bring everyone to the table," said state Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, the panel's co-chair. "Right now, states across the country are making it harder for people to cast ballots. Amidst this ongoing campaign of voter suppression, Massachusetts has the opportunity to send a clear message that we must and will protect voting rights."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com