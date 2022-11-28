BOSTON — Massachusetts will receive $130 million as part of a multistate settlement with two pharmaceutical firms over their alleged role in the opioid crisis.
The deal will require drug makers Teva and Allergan to pay more than $6.6 billion over the next seven to 13 years to settle lawsuits filed by states and local governments claiming that they contributed to a wave of addiction.
Massachusetts’ $130 million will be shared with cities and towns, according to Attorney General Maura Healey’s office.
Healey said Teva and Allergan’s “unlawful behavior” contributed to a nationwide public health crisis that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.
“These settlements require them to pay for the treatment, recovery, and support services that families need, change their business practices, and turn over millions of internal documents for the public to see,” Healey, who takes over as the state’s governor in January, said in a statement.
In the legal challenge, the states claimed the Israel-based Teva used deceptive marketing to promote prescription opioids approved to treat cancer pain for non-cancer purposes. The states argued the firm downplayed the risks of opioid addiction and pushed physicians to increase doses they prescribed.
The settlement is the latest litigation against the nation’s largest drug manufacturers and distributors for their role in the opioid crisis.
Two weeks ago, Walmart reached a tentative agreement to pay states $3.1 billion to resolve allegations that the company improperly dispensed OxyContin and other powerful prescription opioids at its pharmacies. Massachusetts will get $61 million from that settlement.
The state will also get money from a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the nation’s largest drug distributors that was finalized by a federal judge earlier this year.
Another $110 million will come from a $6 billion settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family, according to Healey’s office.
Under state law, about 60% of those funds will be deposited in the state’s opioid recovery fund, while the remainder will be distributed to cities and towns.
For many, opioid addiction has its roots in prescription painkillers such as Oxycontin, which led them to street-bought heroin and fentanyl once the more expensive pills were no longer available.
Massachusetts has enacted some of the strictest opioid prescribing laws in the nation, including a cap on new prescriptions in a seven-day period and a requirement that doctors consult a state prescription monitoring database before prescribing an addictive opioid.
Despite those efforts, the latest data shows opioid-related overdose deaths continuing to rise.
Opioid-related overdoses killed 2,290 people in Massachusetts last year, an 8.8% increase from the previous year, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Fentanyl was present in 93% of the overdose deaths where a toxicology report was available, state officials noted.
More than 10,000 people have died from opioid-related overdoses in the state in the past five years, according to public health data.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
