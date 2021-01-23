Massachusetts opens study of ropeless lobstering

The state Division of Marine Fisheries is embarking on a study of ropeless lobster fishing to determine the feasibility of the next-generation gear and its potential for mitigating right whale entanglements.
DMF on Thursday said the project, which is funded in part by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and NOAA Fisheries, will unfold on “an accelerated timeline” of about a year.
The agency said the study will include interviews with dozens of lobstermen, gear and data experts, scientists, state and federal law enforcement and policy experts “to fully evaluate the challenges and opportunities” of the new gear.
“Ropeless gear represents a sea change for the fishermen who would use it or interact with it on the fishing grounds,” DMF Director Dan McKiernan said in a statement. “As with any proposed experimental gear type, ropeless gear warrants a thorough analysis, and the urgency of this important conservation and economic issue is motivating our agency to act quickly.”
The announcement of the study comes one week before DMF is set to submit new right whale protective measures to the state’s Marine Fisheries Advisory Commission. The measures include new gear requirements and a ban on lobstering in all state waters from February to May — the period in which the endangered right whales feed and migrate along the Massachusetts coast.
In December, DMF held informational briefings on the proposed measures that were strongly attended online by lobstermen and marine conservation and environmental groups.
Beside the seasonal ban on lobstering in state waters, the DMF proposals also include the mandated utilization of weaker, break-away vertical buoy lines in state waters to help mitigate right whale entanglements in fishing gear.
Environmental groups, almost in unison, said the proposed protective measures didn’t go far enough. They wanted the closure extended into January and insisted on a more aggressive approach to implementing ropeless gear.
The state’s lobster industry has opposed a rush to implement ropeless gear — also known as on-call fishing gear — over safety concerns and the current absence of a workable ropeless system beyond the experimental stage.
“Our project will close the loop on the subject by analyzing previously unaddressed opportunities, challenges and requirements for the use of ropeless fishing gear, while taking the feedback of fishermen, conservationists and all stakeholders seriously,” McKiernan said.
He added that the project places Massachusetts “in a central leadership role advancing marine mammal conservation and fisheries management in an intelligent, equitable and collaborative manner.”
“Locating on-call fishing gear, identifying ownership and the related process of calling the correct gear to the surface, will require significant new electronic approaches,” DMF stated in the study’s overview.
“Many have been proposed, although the technical specifications and requirements of such a system have not been comprehensively evaluated, In New England, a variety of fixed and mobile gear fisheries co-exist in the same area and gear conflicts are a serious concern with on-call fishing gear systems that we will evaluate in the project.”
