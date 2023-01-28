PEABODY — A mother who had been living in her car with her 2-year-old daughter is being held without bail on charges that she waited hours to bring the child to a hospital after the child was possibly exposed to either fentanyl or methamphetamine.
Vanessa Jeising, 28, pleaded not guilty to charges of permitting substantial injury to a child and reckless endangerment of a child at her arraignment on Friday in Peabody District Court.
The child, Lily Iorio, died sometime on Jan. 17 or early on Jan. 18.
Meanwhile, the child's grandmother said she tried repeatedly to get the Department of Children and Families, which had an open neglect investigation into Jeising due to a prior allegation, to intervene and remove her from Jeising's custody.
"What has to happen for someone from DCF to take the child out of that situation?" asked Gina Magoon, Jeising's mother, after her daughter's court appearance.
Prosecutor Kate MacDougall told a Peabody District Court judge that investigators are still waiting to find out the results of testing to determine what drug the little girl was exposed to.
In an affidavit, state police Detective Jay McCarthy that it was Jeising's friend who first called 911 in the early morning hours of Jan. 18, after becoming concerned that Jeising wasn't acting quickly enough to get the child help.
Peabody police went directly to Lahey Hospital, where they found Jeising, carrying the unresponsive child, in the parking lot.
MacDougall said doctors worked on the child for 45 minutes in hopes of resuscitating her, to no avail.
Doctors and investigators believe Lily had been dead for some time before she arrived, the prosecutor said in court.
Later that morning Jeising spoke to detectives and admitted to smoking methamphetamine around 11 a.m., which she said she used to keep awake and alert because she was tired from sleeping in her car. She also said she used fentanyl.
Jeising told them she and Lily had stayed in a hotel room on the 16th but she did not have money for another night, so they slept in her car in the parking lots of two local McDonalds.
Asked if she had any drugs in the car, she told officers there might have been some "powder," which she said she kept in her bra or wallet, out of reach of her daughter, according to McCarthy's report.
She also said her daughter had fallen asleep after dinner and when she tried to wake her around 11 p.m., she was "limp" but still breathing.
She said she called her friend, who told her to take the child to Lahey.
It would be more than two hours before the child arrived at the hospital, investigators wrote.
Jeising also admitted she "may have" thrown drugs out of her car near the Shaw's supermarket near the hospital.
But as Jeising waited in the police station on the morning of the 18th, an outreach coordinator from the Healthy Peabody Collaborative spotted her and asked what happened, according to the affidavit.
Jeising told the coordinator the child "died in (her) arms," and that Jeising whispered, "she got into ... something," according to the affidavit.
The friend who called 911 told police that Jeising had sent her a Facebook message shortly after midnight on the 18th asking if she had any Narcan. The friend told police that "her daughter got into her product," and she was afraid of getting arrested and losing custody of the girl.
The friend and another woman drove to the McDonald's on Route 114 in Danvers, where Jeising was parked, and saw that the child was not breathing, had purple lips and was cold.
The other friend then said she'd seen Jeising earlier in the day and that Jesing was worried because she saw fentanyl on the girl's blanket.
The friends followed Jeising toward Lahey Hospital. One friend said she saw her stop near Shaw's, get out, and throw away a bag.
That's when the friend called 911.
Following the interview, Jeising was committed by a judge to Beverly Hospital for substance abuse treatment. She was arrested following her release.
Magoon said outside court that she had been trying to get her daughter help for substance abuse since her teenage years, and first had her daughter committed for treatment when she was 18.
She said her daughter's struggles with substance abuse had led to prior involvement by DCF, who, she says, should have listened to her.
"It's not fair that everything is falling on my daughter," Magoon said. "Everyone else walked away and left her alone with that baby." She's also angry with Lily's father, who had left Jeising to care for the child.
Magoon said she had pleaded with a case worker to let her care for the child, only to be ignored and then told, incorrectly she believes, that Jeising had refused to give them permission to talk with Magoon.
She also said that after Lily's death, she was told by a DCF caseworker that if she had wanted custody she should have gone to court for it.
In response to a request for comment on Friday, DCF's director of public affairs said via email, “The Department of Children and Families received a report and is investigating in collaboration with law enforcement.”
The agency declined to offer further details citing federal and state privacy requirements.
As Magoon spoke on Friday, she clutched a stuffed lamb that had belonged to the toddler.
Jeising had kept the lamb with her during her hospitalization. After she was ordered held without bail, court officers gave it and other belongings to Magoon.
An aunt on the father's side has set up a GoFundMe seeking $10,000 to pay for Lily's funeral.
Jeising is next scheduled to be in court on Feb. 3 for a dangerousness hearing.
