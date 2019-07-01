NEWBURYPORT – A local man charged with trying to kill his elderly wife last week will be released from custody Tuesday and will be living with his family while awaiting trial.
While Newburyport District Court Judge Mary McCabe agreed on Monday that 84-year-old Frank Pavuk of Zabriske Drive posed a danger to his wife or the public, she believed there were conditions of release that would ensure the woman’s safety.
Pavuk is charged with attempted murder, strangulation or suffocation, and domestic assault and battery. Following his arrest, Pavuk told officers he placed a plastic bag over her head and when that did not work, he tried to smother her with a pillow, according to court records.
McCabe’s decision came after a roughly three-hour dangerousness hearing Monday that saw testimony from two Newburyport police officers and heated closing arguments from Pavuk’s lawyer and an Essex County prosecutor.
A dangerousness hearing is held to determine whether a defendant poses too great a risk to society or a victim to be afforded bail while awaiting trial.
Pavuk was scheduled to stay behind bars until Tuesday so he could be fitted with a GPS monitoring device and his family could surrender his expired passport to the court.
Other conditions of his release include around-the-clock home confinement at his family’s home, he must abide by the restraining order taken out by his wife, police would remove a firearm from his family’s home and he could get into no further trouble with the law. Any violations and Pavuk could be thrown back in jail.
Pavuk’s case has been assigned to a Superior Court prosecutor with the belief Pavuk will be indicted by a Superior Court grand jury because of the seriousness of the charges. He is due back in District Court on Aug. 1 for a probable cause hearing.
In her argument to keep Pavuk locked up, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy described how Pavuk’s wife thought he was waking her up only to learn he was trying to smother her.
“The way he did that was by placing a bag over her head and then a pillow,” Kennedy said.
Pavuk’s attorney, Nicholas Morris, countered by saying his client had no criminal record and police had never responded to their home for a domestic dispute. He went on to say Pavuk’s family would be willing to take care of him and that his client would accept home confinement, along with wearing a GPS monitoring device.
“That’s the proper situation for this case,” Morris said.
At the police station after his arrest, Pavuk told officers his wife of 61 years suffered from dementia and was in declining mental health. He also said “constant arguments and verbal quarrels led to the incident this morning,” according to court records.
“Mr. Pavuk further stated ‘thinking that my wife’s death would save a lot of trouble for everybody,’” Newburyport police Officer Michael Wilichoski wrote in his report.
Police received a 911 call from a neighbor about 5 a.m. on June 24 saying there was a woman screaming for help, according to a police report.
When Wilichoski arrived, he heard the elderly woman’s cries and saw her carefully walking down the front steps with blood and red marks on her face. She told Wilichoski her husband tried to kill her and that he was in their home.
With his pistol drawn, Wilichoski entered to find Pavuk sitting in a chair.
“Everything’s OK, I just tried to kill my wife,” Pavuk told Wilichoski, according to the officer’s report.
Pavuk was handcuffed without incident and placed in a police cruiser. By that time, Officer James Allen arrived to assist.
Allen spoke to the woman, who claimed her husband tried to strangle her with both hands and then used a pillow to try to smother her. She was able to get away from him long enough to call for help.
By the time the woman fled the home, she saw Wilichoski, according to Allen’s report.
The woman had cuts and bruises on her nose, chin and cheeks; swollen lips and blood in her mouth, according to Allen.
An Atlantic Ambulance crew drove her to Anna Jaques Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and released an hour later.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached by email at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter: @drogers41008.