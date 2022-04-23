Nonresident parking at Gloucester beaches? There's an app for that

GLOUCESTER — Merrimack Valley sun lovers heading to Cape Ann beaches this summer will be able to book a space in advance and obtain a digital pass.
Mayor Greg Verga says selling advanced reservations through an online system is meant to cut down on the frustration of out-of-towners traveling to America’s oldest seaport, getting stuck in long lines trying to park or finding lots are full.
“The beauty is you are guaranteed a spot,” he said.
The city also wants to lessen gridlock from those flocking to the city’s beaches, and make it easier for residents to get around.
“This is one small effort to try and address that,” Verga said about efforts to lessen traffic and create a more efficient beach parking system that have been in the works since before he took office Jan. 1. To that end, the city will not be selling nonresident beach parking stickers in 2022.
The city sees this as a step up from the first-come, first served, on-site cash payment system that has been the norm at its beach parking lots for decades. The city hopes advanced reservations will create a better traffic flow at the gates.
There are no refunds if the space goes unused, the mayor said.
The city plans to use the self-service pass application Yodel, a parking management platform also used by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation to allow for contactless access to state parks, according to Yodel’s website.
Because Yodel allows for reservations 10 days in advance, the city plans to have the new nonresident reservation system operational by May 18, in time for the crush of Memorial Day weekend, May 28 to 30. The reservation site will be available on the city website, gloucester-ma.gov, and the Gloucester Beaches Facebook page.
In years past, beachgoers from surrounding communities would buy an out-of-town sticker and then head out at 6 a.m. to try and score a spot in the beach lots. The city posts beach parking availability on Facebook, but there were no guarantees of a space even with the nonresident sticker.
Area beachgoers who did not buy the nonresident parking sticker would also have to chance it, and pay the daily rate, which at Wingaersheek and Good Harbor is $30 on weekdays and $35 on the weekends, according to the city’s website. There was also no guarantee of scoring a space if you just showed up.
Gloucester residents who purchase a beach parking sticker ($20 for residents for one year, $4 for seniors for four years, and $100 for seasonal renters for one year) do not pay the daily rate at city beaches.
Verga said he knows it will take some time for out-of-towners to get used to the idea that they have to make advanced reservations.
“We are not going to pretend there won’t be hiccups in year one,” Verga said.
The plan is to post electronic signboards warning nonresidents of the change along the highway.
Verga cited the example of Crane Beach in Ipswich which uses an online, advance-pass system.
With this new reservation system for out-of-town beach goers, the mayor said the city has no plans to change the beach parking sticker program for residents. No advanced reservations will be required for residents to park at city beaches. Resident beach parking stickers are now available online, and they will be available at the tax collector’s window in City Hall on May 16.
“I don’t see that going away,” Verga said.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.
