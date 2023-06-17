The annual Novena to St. Peter leading up to the start of St. Peter’s Fiesta began Monday and will culminate on Tuesday, June 21.

If You Go to Fiesta

This is the schedule for the 96th St. Peter's Fiesta:

Tuesday, June 20

7 p.m.: Mass and final prayers in the nine-day Novena to St. Peter, Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St. Mass is followed by followed by procession of the statue of St. Peter from the Legion through the Fort neighborhood to the St. Peter's Club, 23 Main St.

Wednesday, June 21

5 p.m.: Opening of Fiesta Shows carnival, St. Peter's Square, intersection of Main, Rogers and Commercial streets.

7 p.m.: Musical entertainment featuring Over the Bridge, main altar-stage, St. Peter's Square.

Thursday, June 22

6:30 p.m.: Fiesta 5K road race, co-sponsored by St. Peter's Fiesta Committee and Cape Ann YMCA. Starting line, Stage Fort Park; finish line, St. Peter's Square. For details, contact the Cape Ann YMCA.

8 to 11 p.m.: Musical entertainment and dancing to the group Wildfire, main altar-stage, St. Peter's Square.

Friday, June 23

4:45 p.m.: Greasy Pole contest and women’s seine boat races, Pavilion Beach off Western Avenue.

6:30 p.m.: Music before opening ceremonies, St. Peter's Square.

7:30 p.m.: Formal opening ceremonies with procession of St. Peter's statue from the St. Peter's Club to the main altar, St. Peter's Square.

8:30 to 11:30 p.m.: Musical entertainment by Natalie Pinto , St. Peter's Square.

Saturday, June 24

10 a.m.: Seine boat race featuring U.S. Coast Guard and the Gloucester Fire and Police departments, Pavilion Beach.

Noon to midnight: Fiesta Shows carnival, St. Peter’s Square.

3 p.m.: Children’s games, Beach Court.

4:45 p.m.: Seine Boat Races and Saturday Greasy Pole contest, Pavilion Beach.

8 to 11:30 p.m.: Musical entertainment featuring Franco Corso, St. Peter’s Square.

Sunday, June 25

10 a.m.: Outdoor Mass of St. Peter, main altar, St. Peter’s Square.

Noon: Procession with the state of St. Peter through the streets of Gloucester, following the celebration of outdoor Mass.

Noon to midnight: Fiesta Shows carnival, St. Peter’s Square.

3 p.m.: Blessing of the Fleet, Fishermen's Memorial, Stacy Boulevard.

3 p.m.: Concert by band Wakefield, main altar-stage, St. Peter’s Square.

4:45 p.m.: Seine boat races and Sunday's Greasy Pole contest, Pavilion Beach.

7:15 p.m.: Awards ceremonies, with trophies awarded to winners of the sports events, St. Peter’s Square.

8:30 p.m.: Musical entertainment featuring Moreno Fruzzetti and Veronica Tirino, main altar-stage, St. Peter's Square.

11 p.m.: Raffle drawings and closing procession with the statue of St. Peter before statue is returned to the St. Peter's Club.