BOSTON -- Two candidates vying for an undecided North Shore House seat Friday made their case before a legislative panel that is reviewing the results of a razor-thin recount in the race.
In the Nov. 8 elections, Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, won the race for the newly reconfigured 2nd Essex district by 10 votes, but a recount flipped the district to South Hamilton Democrat Kristin Kassner by one vote. Mirra challenged the recount, but the courts declined to take up his complaint.
The results of that recount in the 2nd Essex race — as well as another close House race — are now being considered by the three-member Special Committee to Examine the Returns, which held public hearings Friday. The panel has the authority to declare a winner or call for a new election.
Mirra's attorney, Michael Sullivan, urged the panel to look at contested ballots in the recount, specifically 14 extra absentee ballots from Ipswich that were included in the recount and the counting of several "spoiled" ballots in Rowley that ultimately tipped the recount in Kassner's favor.
He said the uncertainty over the will of the voters on those challenged ballots is enough for the panel to certify Mirra's win -- or at least call for a special election to decide the race.
"The margin of error in this recount exceeds the incredibly narrow margin of victory," Sullivan told the panel. "Mr. Mirra has only asked for one thing since the recount: examine the ballots, examine the flaws, and make an objective decision about what was the will of the people of the 2nd Essex district."
But Kassner's attorney, Gerry McDonough, argued that local clerks didn't make any mistakes handling absentee or "spoiled" ballots during the recount, and pointed out that the courts have declined to take up Mirra's complaint. He urged the panel to call the race in Kassner's favor.
"We have prevailed at every step," McDonough told the panel. "It's quite clear the judicial system has taken a look at this and decided that this forum is where the case should be decided."
House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, delayed Kassner’s swearing in while the committee can "thoroughly review the last minute legal issues raised in each race, and affirm the results of each election."
Mirra was allowed to continue to represent the district until a decision is made about the race’s winner, which is permitted under the state Constitution.
Besides the 2nd Essex, Mariano also delayed the swearing-in of Democrat Margaret Scarsdale, who also won her race after a recount in the 1st Middlesex District. Her opponent, Republican Andrew Shepherd, is challenging the outcome. Scarsdale won a recount in the House race by only seven votes.
The panel also heard testimony Friday from candidates and their lawyers in that case. Neither were decided.
The review has prolonged the uncertainty about who will be the next representative to serve the newly redrawn North Shore legislative district, which includes Hamilton, Rowley, Newbury, Georgetown, Ipswich and Topsfield.
Democrats stepped up pressure on House leaders to certify the results of the recount in Kassner's favor.
Both candidates gave brief remarks during the hearing, each urging the committee to quickly resolve the dispute.
Kassner talked about her decision to run for the House seat, saying she hopes the committee will come to an “expeditious resolution” so she can begin filing legislation and serving the community.
"We’ve had full faith in the electoral process throughout this experience," she said. "After a yearlong campaign, a close election, a complicated recount and some court proceedings, I’m ready to take on this new challenge."
Mirra said despite his challenges over the spoiled and absentee ballots, he believes that human error — not intentional fraud — was to blame for tipping the recount to his Democratic challenger. He said he didn't want to be accused of fanning conspiracy theories about rigged elections.
"I don’t want anyone to come away from this thinking this was a stolen election — those are very inflammatory words, especially these days," Mirra told the panel. "Every town clerk did their best to hold a fair and open election."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
