Piano returns to Market Square, Amesbury

AMESBURY – For several years, the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce has hosted a colorful piano outside of its 5 Market Square office. Just before Memorial Day, the chamber unveiled the 2021 instrument for public use.
“It’s fun, it’s unique, and it creates yet another reason for people to spend a little more time hanging out in our downtown,” said Phil DeCologero, executive director of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce, in a press release.
The 2021 piano was a group effort, with Zach Field Drums & Music securing it from a donor in Boxford, transporting it, and having it tuned. A grant from the Amesbury Cultural Council helped the chamber pay for the tuning.
Sarah Perry, owner of Sarah Beth Design Company, designed a pattern and painted the piano before the unveiling.
“The inspiration for the design came from the beautiful chalk art that families created in their driveways at the start of the pandemic,” said Perry in the release. “The individual shapes are all different, like all of us, but they come together to create a uniquely cohesive whole that just works, like our community. It's a reminder that something beautiful can come from something ugly, and that good things can be born from difficult times. Our future is bright!”
Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove and State Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, joined in the unveiling.