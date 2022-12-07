BOSTON -- A majority of Massachusetts voters think high school students should pass a basic U.S. history exam to graduate, according to a new poll.
The poll by the Pioneer Institute, a Boston-based think tank, found at least 62% of respondents want state education leaders to restore a previous requirement that students must pass such a test to get a high school diploma.
At least 80% of those polled by Emerson College for the institute believe public school students should learn more about the history of the nation's founding. That percentage was even higher on the North Shore, where 86% said students should study U.S. history, pollsters found.
"State residents know that suspending the history graduation requirement has relegated history and social studies to second-class status in the commonwealth’s public schools," said Jamie Gass, a Pioneer researcher and co-author of the report. "And they’re not happy about it."
High school students in Massachusetts are required to pass three achievement tests in order to graduate — English language arts, mathematics, and science and technology.
A 1993 educational reform law added a history and social science exam requirement to that list, but state education officials delayed implementation. In 2009 the then-state Board of Education agreed to postpone the exams requirement indefinitely.
At least 86% of the respondents to Pioneer's survey said they believed that social studies should be taught as a separate course throughout public schools.
To be sure, the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, which creates public school curricula, incorporates civics and government into required history and social studies beginning in eighth grade.
Students are also required to complete at least one civics project to graduate under a 2018 law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker.
Nationwide, only eight states require students to take a history or civics course before graduating, while only 17 states, including New Hampshire, require students to pass the exams, according to a recent Tufts University study.
Nearly two dozen states require students to pass the naturalization test administered to immigrants applying for U.S. citizenship.
But recent studies suggest that civics knowledge and public engagement is at an all-time low. A 2021 survey by the Annenberg Public Policy Center found that only 56% Americans can correctly name all three branches of the federal government.
"Americans’ ignorance of history and their institutions is a regular punch line on the late-night comedy shows," said Jim Stergios, Pioneer's executive director. "The current state of political and public debate in our country is a direct result of a disinvestment and lack of attention to these topics in school."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
