BOSTON -- A proposal to connect a dozen north of Boston communities into a regional water system could cost up to $1.2 billion, according to a new report.
The report conducted by a private consulting firm for the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority looked the feasibility of connecting a dozen communities, including Salem, Beverly, Danvers, Hamilton, Lynn and Middleton, to the regional water system which provides drinking water from the Quabbin and Wachusett reservoirs.
The study proposed three different scenarios for expanding water service to the communities, ranging in estimated costs from $130 million to more than $1.2 billion in 2027 dollars.
The vastly different estimates are based on the routes for water distribution pipes, the cost of materials and labor, and how many million gallons per day of water would be pumped into the communities. The most expensive plan assumes providing more than 42 million gallons of water a day for the dozen communities.
The MWRA currently serves more than 3.1 million people across 61 communities including Marblehead, Peabody, Swampscott and Lynn.
Despite the state’s regional drought status, board members noted that the Quabbin Reservoir, which supplies the MWRA’s system, is currently more than 90% full, and has “more than enough” water to supply additional communities.
In September, the authority's board of directors approved a plan to drop entry fees for cities and towns for the next five years in an effort to lure more communities to tie into the system.
The entry fees vary depending on how much drinking water a community plans to draw from the regional system, but are based on a formula of $4.3 million for every one million gallons.
Despite the size and scope of the regional water system, only seven new communities have joined in the past 20 years, according to the authority.
MWRA officials say if more communities across the region tie into the water distribution system it would also reduce costs for existing customers. Selling an additional five million gallons per day would reduce MWRA water assessments by an estimated $205 million over 25 years, the authority said.
Elected officials in the North Shore area in particular are concerned about the stress on local aquifers, such as the Ipswich River from drinking water being drawn by surrounding communities.
Last month, representatives of 18 cites and towns signed the North Shore Water Resilience Task Force charter, pledging to work together to solve the region's worsening water supply problem.
The pact comes on the heels of a summer drought that has impacted levels on the Ipswich River, which supplies drinking water for 350,000 people in 14 communities. The Ipswich has been named one of the country’s most endangered river three times in the past 25 years.
"Water sustainability and aquifer protection are critical issues for communities all across our state, and the MWRA has the potential to support those goals in many cases," Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, said in a statement.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
