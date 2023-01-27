SALEM — Protesters gathered at Seth Moulton’s office in Salem on Thursday to call for an immediate cease-fire in the war in Ukraine and a renewed focus on diplomacy rather than military solutions.
A staff member at Moulton’s office said peace is simply not on the table as long as Ukraine is the one asking for military solutions against Russia.
About a dozen protesters gathered outside Moulton’s congressional headquarters on Front Street Thursday afternoon to call for peace in the ever-escalating war in Ukraine as others gathered outside the offices of other members of the state’s Congressional delegation.
“This war, as we know, has been a brutal thing to witness and experience, and unfortunately in many ways, it’s even divided the peace community. But there’s one thing I’m confident in saying: That the entire peace community sees war as never a solution,” said Art McDonald, a Salem-based member of Massachusetts Peace Action (MAPA), a statewide grassroots peace organization. “Therefore, we’re all calling for an immediate cease-fire, negotiations from all the important partners, and for us to move away from this notion that wars can be won or in any way can accomplish anything positive.”
In a call to action via email, MAPA said it condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and demands its troops be withdrawn, but “we also condemn NATO expansion and US/NATO provocations of Russia over decades, as well as U.S. refusal to negotiate with Russia over these issues.”
That email went on to say there is plenty of blame to go around and noted how the war has already killed thousands of people and caused food and energy crises globally, along with the U.S. spending $50 billion on military aid to Ukraine that could be spent on domestic programs instead.
The rallies Thursday centered around the district campaign offices of five Massachusetts Congress members: Moulton in Salem, U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss in Newton, U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark in Malden, U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch in Quincy, and U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern in Northampton and Worcester.
The small crowd that gathered at Moulton’s office was quickly delivered a statement representing his position on the war.
“Congressman Moulton believes firmly in the power and importance of diplomacy as the tool of first resort in conflict. It is a tool to avoid war,” read Conor Friend, district liaison for Moulton. “In the weeks before the invasion, he (Moulton) was a prominent voice calling for diplomatic measures to prevent this conflict. Those measures failed because Russia unilaterally abandoned diplomacy and chose to launch an unprovoked war of aggression.”
The statement, which consistently referred to Moulton in the third person and contained no direct quotes attributed to him, said Americans “need to stand firm for our most basic values: Liberty and democracy.”
The statement squarely laid the blame for the war at Russia and Vladimir Putin’s feet, saying Putin “started this illegal war, and he could end it, but so far he has refused to show any sign of reason. The time is not right to force a diplomatic solution, given that Russia continues to occupy and commit atrocities on Ukrainian territory. The time is never right to negotiate on behalf of a country that does not believe negotiation to be their best option.”
“We will continue to support Ukraine militarily until they win this fight, and will help get them the tools they need to win it,” the statement read. “It’s what they want. and therefore, it’s the right thing to do.”
“The Congressman will continue to stand with Ukraine as they fight for their freedom and the future of their country,” the statement concluded.
Sunny Robinson, a Gloucester resident, was the first of several to respond to the statement directly. She referenced the Doomsday Clock, a measurement of humanity’s capacity for self-destruction that captures how close technology has brought mankind “to destroying our world.” The most recent time, set two days ago by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, is “90 seconds to midnight.”
“We’re on the brink of not just a war in Ukraine, but the potential destruction of all the peoples of the world, and all the people of Russia and Ukraine,” Robinson said. “What I’d like to see the congressman do is not just talk about diplomacy at the beginning, but the utter need of diplomacy day after day after day, never ending, until we achieve common security.”
McDonald, who is also a minister at the First Universalist Church of Essex, noted in his response to the statement that MAPA hasn’t “had a face-to-face with him (Moulton) for seven years. John Tierney was always available; Seth is never available.”
“I’m so disappointed with Seth’s response,” added Beverly resident Carole Rein, looking to Friend. “Despite that, I want to thank you for being here to hear us and deliver a response. I have also, many times, tried to set up a meeting with Seth, and he isn’t available. He just isn’t available.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.