BOSTON — A last-ditch effort on Beacon Hill to pause the state's first-in-the-nation ban on sales of menthol cigarettes has been snuffed out.
The proposal, filed on behalf of convenience store owners, called for a 12-month suspension of the ban to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But this week, the Legislature's Committee on Public Health voted to send the proposal to study, signaling its demise for the current session.
As a result, the ban on menthol cigarettes that went into effect in June is left standing.
Convenience store owners say the new law cuts deep into sales at a time when many retailers are struggling to survive amid government shutdowns and restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19.
Anti-smoking advocates welcomed the demise of the attempt to stall the ban, calling Massachusetts a "pioneer" in its attempts to get adults and teens to kick the habit.
"This law will save lives and we encourage other states to follow Massachusetts’ lead and make these harmful products a thing of the past," said Michael Seilback, the American Lung Association's assistant vice president for state public policy.
The sale of menthol cigarettes also has racial overtones, with social justice groups accusing tobacco companies of intentionally marketing the products to minorities.
Last year, Gov. Charlie Baker signed the ban on the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products, including menthol and mint cigarettes. A new 75% excise tax on vaping products accompanied the ban. Insurers, including the state’s Medicaid program, are required to cover tobacco cessation counseling.
But the retail industry says the ban hurts business, fuels black market sales, and drives consumers to neighboring states where the products are legal.
"New Hampshire and Rhode Island are reaping the benefits of these restrictions," said Jonathan Shaer, executive director of the New England Convenience Store & Energy Marketers Association. "It's been a huge gift to these states."
Shaer said the association wasn't involved with the proposal to suspend the ban but supported it.
He said efforts to repeal the ban will continue.
"This isn't the last of it," he said. "We're going to continue with a steady drumbeat of information to make legislators aware of the financial impact of this law."
Not surprisingly, Massachusetts has seen a big decline in tax revenue from cigarette sales since the ban went into effect.
In August, cigarette sales were down 24%, and tobacco excises taxes were off $32 million, according to the state Department of Revenue.
The state stands to lose $93 million in tobacco taxes during the current fiscal year, the department reported.
Anti-smoking advocates point out that lost tax revenue pales by comparison to the medical and societal costs of addiction.
More than 9,000 Massachusetts residents die each year from smoking-related diseases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Annual costs of tobacco-related illnesses in the state have risen to $4 billion, the agency says.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.