SALEM, Mass. — The 40th Haunted Happenings season opened with a bang and closed on... a somehow smaller bang.
Data from cell phone activity showed that about 246,000 visitors hit downtown Salem across the final weekend of the month, a four-day affair with Halloween’s falling on a Monday, according to data released by the city Thursday.
While the number may seem staggering, it fell short of expectations set just two weeks earlier, when 100,800 visitors hit downtown on Saturday, Oct. 15 — the now-official record for single-day downtown activity in Salem. The final Saturday of the month only had 82,100 people turn out, while Halloween itself saw only 54,700 visitors — nearly 15,000 less than Sunday, Oct. 30.
Still, 921,100 visitors hit downtown Salem during October, up 8% over 2021 and a 36% surge from the last non-pandemic Halloween season in 2019.
“I think that people came earlier in the month, and I do think people responded to the media alerts,” said Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem. “We’re ready to get back to learning more about our market and who our visitors really are,” said Kylie Sullivan, executive director of Salem Main Streets. “It’s an opportunity to think about who’s coming to Salem, why they’re coming, and to see where they’re coming from.”
The year saw the return of the international tourist, Sullivan said. With overseas traveled crushed in 2020 and discouraged in 2021, volunteer-run Main Streets info booths on Salem Common and Lappin Park saw more than 30,000 people asked locals for info in 2022. Visitors to the booth specifically came from 48 countries across six continents, and 42 states for those keeping track domestically.
Even further, the city’s officials shuttle saw heavy use — but not in a way that lined up with activity downtown, according to city traffic and parking planner Dave Kucharsky. About 6,000 people took the shuttle this past weekend, down from 6,300 on the third weekend that saw the record set downtown.
The third weekend wasn’t the strongest for the shuttle, however.
“This was the first time we did the shuttles every weekend. There’s certainly a desire for them, and it helps,” Kucharsky said. “The second weekend was the highest, because we had even more on Sunday than usual. The second weekend was over 7,700 people.”
Kucharsky said he thinks having the second October Monday off to Indigenous People’s Day and Columbus Day caused more North Shore residents to travel on Sunday, leading to the spike in shuttle usage.
The city also doled out about 200 free monthly memberships for the Bluebikes ride-share during October, a bid to get local cars off the road by having residents ride a bike instead. Kucharsky said the city is looking at how the bikes factored into travel, where bikes were most commonly used, etc., as data on ferry and commuter rail usage isn’t yet available.
But there was one other factor to 2022 that officials hadn’t counted on, according to Sullivan. While the city’s messaging was loudly pleading with visitors to make plans ahead of time — even using all-caps letters on websites like CNN and Fox News — many visitors relied on specifically social media for getting to Salem.
“The Facebook groups people use for travel now, which wasn’t so much a factor before, really changed things weekend to weekend in a way that has never happened in the past,” Sullivan said. “Where you’d really see people say, ‘you need a plan; you need a plan,’ toward the end, people were like, ‘well I had no problem getting here and getting into things.’
“That sort of tells a skewed story, because a lot of the perceptions toward the end of the month had to do with the reactions we had to make (earlier in October),” Sullivan continued. “More and more people were saying, ‘I came later in the month and couldn’t do anything; next time, come earlier in the month.’ That’s a narrative outside of our control in a way. We definitely need to look at that and how that’s influencing how people plan and how they travel. It’s just how social media works differently than three years ago.”
