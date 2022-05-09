BOSTON -- District attorneys are fielding an uptick in child abuse and neglect cases, but the lingering impact of the pandemic on the state's court system means fewer investigations are being brought before state judges for prosecution.
That's according to a new report from the Massachusetts District Attorneys Association, which cited 12,818 reports of child abuse or neglect in the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2021, an increase of 4.3% from the prior fiscal year.
Meanwhile, disruptions in the courts from state-mandated closures amid the pandemic reduced the number of child abuse and neglect investigations, referrals for prosecution and cases that are disposed of by the court system.
The number of child abuse and neglect referrals closed without prosecution dropped by more than 20% from fiscal years 2019 to 2021, while criminal cases that ended in a conviction fell by 40%, according to the association's report.
"It is important to note that the state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic was ongoing during this reporting period and courthouses were open in a limited capacity," the report's authors noted. "The pandemic likely had an impact on the number of referrals, investigations, cases initiated, and cases disposed of in court."
Rachel Gwaltney, executive director of the Children's League of Massachusetts, said the data lays bare the impact the pandemic has had on the investigation and prosecution of child welfare cases.
"The pandemic put a complete halt to the normal flow of child welfare cases, from initial reports through to treatment programs and court procedures," she said.
To be sure, the investigation and prosecution of cases is complicated and advocates point out that the majority of the abuse goes unreported.
Prosecutors say the reasons more cases don’t go forward varies. Some involve families that refuse to cooperate, a lack of evidence of jurisdiction, psychological trauma to victims, expired statute of limitations, or an unknown offender.
Many cases are referred to district attorneys by the state Department of Children and Families. Others come from police, schools, victims and their families, according to the DA's association.
Massachusetts has some of the nation's toughest laws on mandatory reporting of suspected child abuse. Teachers, doctors, nurses and child care workers are threatened with fines and other penalties for failing to report allegations.
The state is also one of six that doesn't require physical evidence or corroborating reports to launch an investigation of abuse.
Changes in state law aimed at preventing human trafficking, which went into effect in 2016, also require prosecutors to investigate any allegations of child sexual exploitation. Prosecutors say that has driven up their caseloads.
In the report, the MDAA called for more funding for investigators, victim-witness advocates and prosecutors, and for changes in state policy to streamline the referral process.
Between 2016 and 2020, the number of child abuse and neglect cases in Massachusetts that were investigated dropped by nearly 22%, from 79,335 to 62,829, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' latest report on child maltreatment.
Overall, cases of reported child abuse in Massachusetts have dropped by 28.7% between 2016 and 2020, from 31,624 to 22,538, the report noted.
Advocates point to new research showing that many of the support programs put in place during the pandemic -- including extended unemployment benefits, expanded child tax credits and a moratorium on evictions -- helped alleviate the family stresses that are often associated with child abuse and neglect.
"We hope that the big takeaway from the pandemic years will be that the primary prevention works to keep kids safe," Gwaltney said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
