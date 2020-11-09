SALISBURY — Susie and Kevin Kenney just celebrated their second anniversary as the co-owners of the Salisbury Sports Pub but are wondering if they will have a third, thanks to Gov. Charlie Baker.
Baker recently announced new restrictions including limiting private, indoor gatherings to 10 people, urging people to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., and ordering restaurants to stop table service at 9:30 p.m., although diners will be allowed to stay until 10.
"Massachusetts is making it no fun to go out at all," Susie Kenney said.
Kevin Kenney said Baker is "scaring people" with his newest restrictions.
"What is this about 9:30? Does COVID-19 know that it's after 9:30?" Kevin Kenney said. "He is trying to destroy businesses. That's all it is."
The Salisbury Sports Pub is also located only two miles away from the New Hampshire state line – a state where restaurants aren't under the same restrictions the Kenneys say they are.
"They can sit at the bar and they can also be served across the bar," Kenney said. "Our bartender has to walk around the bar to hand them their drinks. That is a challenge unto itself. But, with these reduced hours again? You have a lot of people who are back to work and aren't getting out until 6 and they don't come out until 7 or 8 at night."
The Kenneys employee eight people in their restaurant who they say they may have to let go under Baker's new restrictions. The Kenneys also said the town of Salisbury has been very supportive of their restaurant and other beach area businesses, but many people have adjusted their habits over the course of the pandemic.
"Why would you want to go to a restaurant in Salisbury Beach when, five minutes up the road, you can go to New Hampshire and feel more relaxed?" Kenney asked. "These requirements are just going to put a lot of businesses under and there will be nothing here for anybody in the summertime."
Frank Cousins, the executive director of the Newburyport Chamber of Commerce, said he has been hearing similar complaints from other business owners.
"There is no question that the restaurants are challenged. These restrictions are very difficult on them," Cousins said. "But we are just going to have to work the best we can to keep everybody healthy. We really can't afford to shut the economy down again, there is no doubt about it."
Ted Epstein is the owner of Loretta, a restaurant in downtown Newburyport. Epstein said he has been erring on the side of caution during the pandemic and will have to make do with Baker's newest restrictions.
"The worst thing that could happen to me is losing my indoor dining," Epstein said. "So, if I have to close the kitchen a little earlier and chase some people out of here earlier than I do, that is really a small price to pay for trying to prevent this from getting out of hand."
Epstein went on to say that he understands plenty of his fellow restaurateurs are having a difficult time of things in 2020 but added that he also has the benefit of decades of experience in the business as well as his own business model to guide his course.
"Not that much of my business is after 9:30 p.m., but I also understand that, for other restaurants, this might be a more devastating blow than for me,' Epstein said. "If things continue to get worse during the winter, and I lose that indoor dining, that would really be the most devastating blow. But, my best way out of this is to try and help get this pandemic under control."
Salisbury, as municipality, depends heavily on summer businesses and could find itself in a lot of trouble next year, according to Susie Kenney.
"This is a shout-out to the community that Salisbury businesses need the community," Kenney said. "We need all hands on deck. For most of our workers, we are their only job. We are the only income they have coming in. You can see it on their faces when they are leaving at night, they don't know how they are going to do this."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.