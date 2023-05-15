SALEM, Mass. — Psilocybin, the psychoactive compound at the heart of fungi-based plant medicines like magic mushrooms, has been effectively decriminalized in Salem after a unanimous vote from the City Council last Thursday night.
The body voted 9-0 last week to adopt a five-part resolution that, among other things, establishes that “the investigation and arrest of adult persons for cultivating, purchasing, transporting, distributing, engaging in practices with, and/or possessing psilocybin-containing fungi shall be amongst the lowest law enforcement priority for the City of Salem.”
The resolution came out of two City Council public health meetings, where doctors, therapists, law enforcement, and others dug into the idea of legalizing specific plant medicines. That included Salem resident and endocannabinoid pharmacologist Miyabe Shields and Salem police Chief Lucas Miller, who both worked with Varela in drafting the approved resolution.
“We owe it to our residents to provide a safe, reasonable, and practical way to access plant medicines,” Varela said Thursday night. “To deprioritize psilocybin is the next step to making sure our healthcare professionals have another tool in their toolbox.”
The resolution doesn’t lead to decriminalization of the drug specifically. Rather, it certifies that Salem places prosecution of psilocybin-related issues alone as the lowest possible priority. The resolution came with five commitments:
- calling on the sitting Essex County district attorney to “deprioritize the prosecution” of people taking advantage of “psychedelic-assisted therapeutic services, possession, sharing or cultivation of psilocybin-containing fungi and the use or possession without the intent to distribute;”
- maintaining that the “arrest of adult persons for using or possessing psilocybin-containing fungi shall be amongst the lowest law enforcement priority for the city;”
- maintaining that no city department, board, agency, etc. “should use city funds or resources to assist in the enforcement of laws imposing criminal penalties for the use and possession of psilocybin-containing fungi by adults;”
- maintaining that “the investigation and arrest of adult persons for cultivating, purchasing, transporting, distributing, engaging in practices with, and/or possessing psilocybin-containing fungi shall be amongst the lowest law enforcement priority;” and
- establishing that the resolution, once effective, doesn’t “authorize or enable any of the following activities: commercial sales or manufacturing of psilocybin-containing fungi, possessing or distributing these materials on school grounds, driving under the influence of these materials; or public disturbance.”
Those defending psilocybin throughout the process have highlighted its lack of addictive properties as a key part to it serving the opioid epidemic, a factor that was critical to Ward 4 City Councilor Leveille “Lev” McClain.
“The chief made the point that not only is this already a relatively low priority and low cause of disruption for our community, as far as the police department is concerned, but that there’s actually in his eyes a legitimate opportunity to address what is an active public health emergency, in terms of opioid addiction and abuse and overdose,” McClain said. “It was eye opening to me to see the chief really embrace the idea that, yes, there is an existing public health issue that we can improve by adopting a public posture like this.”
Shields, speaking as a resident during the City Council’s “Public Comment” window, pushed for the resolution’s passage.
“The therapeutic potential of these natural products far exceeds any risk,” she said. “In addition to that, the support of the Salem police ... makes me feel confident that this is the right move for the city going forward.”
Matt Stella, a Salem-based therapist, called the resolution a win all around “if you can get past the misconceptions and stigmas of the past.”
“The kind of clients I usually work with have histories of complex trauma, PTSD, depression, anxiety, and sometimes those conditions can be quite interactable, and those clients can suffer for many, many years,” Stella said. “Someone doesn’t have to be on medication for the rest of their life. Someone can discover what it’s like to have secure, happy connections and attachments to a community.”
The stigmas tied to psychoactive fungi were also front of mind for McClain, as he signed on to the resolution.
“Personally I think the evidence that there’s a valid therapeutic use of this substance is clear and well-established,” McClain said. “But I think what is also clear is that, for our community, this is likely to be novel information for many people. This is a substance that has a certain reputation and perception in the public mind already.”
That said, since the resolution doesn’t actually lead to full decriminalization, Miller can still act if it’s determined that psilocybin presents a risk in the future, according to McClain.
“If priorities change and there’s a need for our public safety officials to change their posture relative to this substance, he’ll have full license to enforce the laws that he needs to, to keep the community safe,” McClain said. “That’s really important to have on the table, because I expect that that’s going to be a question a lot of residents have.”
