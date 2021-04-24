Salisbury selectman hopefuls debate issues at forum

SALISBURY — The beach, town manager and provocative political signs were on the minds of the three candidates running for selectman Thursday night.
Selectmen Chuck Takesian and Donna Abdulla are both running for reelection to their three-year seats May 11. Auto shop owner Robert Roy is also running for one of the two available seats.
The three candidates came together in the Colchester Room at Town Hall on Thursday night for a candidates forum sponsored by The Daily News of Newburyport, the Salisbury Beach Betterment Association and Salisbury Community Television and Media Center, which broadcast and livestreamed the event. The moderator was Daily News editor Richard K. Lodge.
Roy is a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, who posted a sign last summer mocking President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris that read “Joe and the Hoe Sniff and Blow Tour 2020.” This winter, Roy also posted a sign morphing Biden’s face into an image of dictator Adolf Hitler but defended his signs and their language at the forum.
“Everyone knows that I do very much speak out,” Roy said. “I speak up for what’s right and people congeal. They do come around. Not everybody has the same views but I get people talking about politics and I think that is a good thing.”
Abdulla and Takesian supported Roy’s First Amendment rights but also said they were not fans of his signs.
“To many people, the (Hitler) sign was upsetting,” Takesian said.
“I feel that an elected official should be held to a higher standard,” Abdulla said. “They should be a role model. In order to do that, I don’t think that (Hitler) sign was appropriate.”
Roy told Takesian and Abdulla that he would not be posting provocative political signs if elected to the board.
“If elected, I should be held to a higher standard with the signs,” Roy said.
Roy also said he would support a split tax rate where business owners would pay a higher rate than residents.
“I would be OK with paying a little higher for my commercial property then I do for my residential,” Roy said. “Whether it is just symbolic, we make money on our property, we can give back a little bit.”
Abdulla and Takesian disagreed.
“A split tax rate has never been voted in by the selectmen or suggested by the finance director,” Abdulla said. “It doesn’t really balance out anywhere.”
“You don’t gain any more money, all it does is shift the burden to the commercial and off the residential,” Takesian said.
The Bridge Road water main project has caused construction-related headaches on Route 1 ever since last fall.
Takesian admitted that the town should have paid closer attention to the work but also stressed patience with a construction project.
“That contractor on Bridge Road could have done a better job,” Takesian said.
“The contractor should have addressed those issues over the winter,” Abdulla said.
Roy said the condition of Bridge Road was unacceptable.
“I can’t believe the contractor wasn’t fined for that horrible job they left us for the winter,” Roy said. “I think they owe us something a little more than an apology for leaving it that way.”
With the Lafayette Road sewer project and the welcome center and comfort station now under construction at Salisbury Beach and the 235-unit One Oceanfront condominium/apartment complex also planned for the corner of Broadway and Oceanfront South, some people have said Salisbury has been growing too fast and too soon.
Roy agreed.
“There’s way too much development,” Roy said. “It is overburdening our infrastructure. Every year, we are in a drought. Let’s slow down a little bit. Let’s get our water resources done, let’s get our roads and infrastructure done. Pretty soon, we’ll be talking about building a new high school.”
Takesian said the town has grown “immensely” over the past six years.
“I’m in favor of affordable housing but there is a limit, which is 10%,” Takesian said. “We have reached that limit, we have done our share. It is time to abide by our zoning laws.”
Roy has been a vocal critic of Town Manager Neil Harrington and his opinion remained the same Thursday night.
“Look at Bridge Road, any town official should have been screaming over that,” Roy said. “Some of those potholes and divots in the road are almost 3 feet deep.”
Takesian and Abdulla defended Harrington’s record.
“Neil Harrington has been the best thing this town has ever seen,” Takesian said.
“He has turned our fiscal position around,” Abdulla said.
Takesian said he is running for reelection because he has represented Salisbury well.
“I have been in Salisbury for almost 40 years,” Takesian said. “I have a track record. And I believe it is one that I can be proud of. I believe that you, the citizens of Salisbury, deserve good representation and I believe I have delivered on that. As always, I can promise you one thing, I will listen and I can get you an answer.”
Abdulla said she is running for a second term because she wants to “keep Salisbury moving forward.”
“I believe I have made a difference,” Abdulla said. “Being a part of the process that affects the future of Salisbury is important to me. As promised in 2018, I have brought my life experiences to this seat. Compromise, communication and commitment. I believe I have made a difference.”
Roy said he is running for a seat on the board to be a “loud voice” for the public.
“Salisbury has not only been good to me but great,” Roy said. “Now, it is time for me to give back. As a business owner, I pride myself on honesty, fairness and just doing the right thing. That is how I plan to serve the taxpayers of Salisbury.”
