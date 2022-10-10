BOSTON — Sports enthusiasts in Massachusetts might be able to place bets on next year's March Madness competition and the Super Bowl, with state regulators eyeing January as a launch date for wagering on college and professional games.
The state Gaming Commission voted Friday to set "late-January" as the tentative starting date to authorize bettors to place wagers at the state's casinos in Everett and Springfield and Plainville slots parlor as part of the first round of licensing for operators under the newly approved sporting betting law.
Commissioners also voted to set a tentative early March deadline to award state licenses for mobile betting operations that will accept online wagers.
The panel is drafting regulations for the new industry, which was authorized under legislation signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker in August, but until now it hasn't been clear exactly when wagering would be made available to the public.
During Friday's live-streamed meeting, commissioners still couldn't reach consensus about exactly when betting should begin.
Commissioner Brad Hill, a former state lawmaker who helped write the legislation, pushed for early January as the date to begin allowing wagers at retail outlets.
"That's when the playoffs for the NFL start," Hill said. "I would like to have seen it start on Jan. 18. That's just my opinion."
Commissioners acknowledged that the tentative dates approved during Friday's meeting could be delayed if "extraordinary circumstances" arise during the rule-making process.
In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law prohibiting sports gambling in nearly all states except Nevada, paving the way for wagers on games.
Since then, 31 states and the District of Columbia have authorized betting on sports, with wagers collectively hitting a record of more than $57.2 billion last year.
Massachusetts lawmakers approved a bill in August allowing sports wagering, and authorizing the state to tax and regulate the multibillion-dollar industry.
Baker, who had pushed for several years to legalize sports betting, signed the bill into law.
Under it, sports-betting operators would be taxed at 15% of gross retail wagering sales and 20% for online and fantasy sports wagers. Operators would be required to pay a licensing fee of $5 million, which must be renewed every five years.
The law also allows in-state betting on college sports – just not on Massachusetts teams, unless they are participating in tournaments such as the NCAA March Madness basketball competition.
At least 42 companies — including DraftKings and FanDuel — have indicated that they plan to apply for a license, according to the commission.
Beacon Hill leaders estimate the state stands to get about $60 million a year in revenue from wagers, in addition to upward of $80 million in licensing fees from operators.
A recent report by the Play MA gaming website suggested that Massachusetts is losing approximately $5 million in tax revenue during football season each month betting is delayed.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
