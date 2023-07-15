BOSTON — As part of its commitment to promoting the safety and health of Massachusetts’ young people, the Healey-Driscoll administration announced the expansion of the Department of Conservation’s successful Summer Nights Program.
Gov. Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper and Department of Conservation and Recreation Commissioner Brian Arrigo kicked off the department’s annual Summer Nights program earlier this week with a game of basketball with teens and young adults at the Francis D. Martini Memorial Shell Park in Hyde Park.
“We are thrilled to be expanding the successful Summer Nights Program into more communities across Massachusetts, providing more teens and young adults with free and safe opportunities to learn, grow, and even play some basketball,” Healey said in a news release.
“Programs like Summer Nights give young people opportunities to build healthy relationships, while also serving as a critical tool for violence prevention during the hot summer months,” she added. “Summer Nights is also free, making fun recreational activities available to every family who wants to participate.”
The program, now in its ninth year, provides recreational and educational opportunities for ages 13 to 21 in urban areas around the state during evening hours throughout July and August.
The Healey-Driscoll administration has expanded the program, partnering with 84 organizations that will provide free activities, including sports, arts and crafts, music, and mentoring and life skills workshops at approximately 125 locations.
This year’s Summer Nights communities are Boston (Allston, Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Roslindale, Roxbury, South Boston), Brockton, Cambridge, Chelsea, Fitchburg, Haverhill, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Methuen, Milton, New Bedford, Springfield, Stoughton, Taunton and Worcester. The expansion into Fitchburg is a new component of this year’s program.
“What makes this program work so well is our direct collaboration with state, local and community-based organizations and dedicated municipalities all focused on creating impactful opportunities for our young people,” Driscoll said. “Our administration will always look for ways to strengthen smart programs like Summer Nights. This year, we’ll reach thousands of young people. And, of course, we’ll take any chance to get out and play basketball.”
The program is a continuation of the administration’s commitment to bringing people together since it is organized around partnerships with municipalities, community-focused organizations and public safety agencies.
The program was launched in 2015 with four partners and now hosts programs for roughly 20,000 young people in urban areas around the state. Funding for the program this year is $3 million, with $2.6 million going directly to partners and the remaining money for police details, equipment, marketing and staffing costs.
“DCR’s Summer Nights Program gives thousands of kids and young adults in our cities the opportunity to spend their evenings taking part in safe, fun activities in their communities like playing kickball or fishing,” Tepper said. “Making summer recreation available to city residents is a matter of equity, and that is a central focus of many of our agencies going forward.”
The Summer Nights Program will run through Aug. 20 and offer activities such as basketball, volleyball, yoga, dance, martial arts, flag football, cornhole, fishing, pingpong, cardio boxing, swimming, camping, rowing, kayaking, cooking, painting, Zumba, dodgeball, tennis and nature exploration.
The programming also includes sessions on leadership skill building, health and wellness, poetry, academic tutoring, storytelling, animation, music, media production, and career and college readiness programs.
Three providers will offer accessible and adaptive programs, including theater, swimming and kayaking. The program also offers free ferry passes for Summer Nights participants and their families to the Boston Harbor Islands through Boston Harbor Now. For a full list of programming, visit DCR’s Summer Nights Program webpage.
“Summer Nights is one of the most rewarding and exciting programs that DCR offers because we can see the direct impact it has on kids across the state,” Arrigo said. “We believe easy access to our outdoor spaces and natural resources is critical for creating healthy communities and should be available to all children and families regardless of financial ability. This is how we grow the next generation of athletes, community leaders, and stewards of our parks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.