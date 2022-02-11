SALISBURY — “Seal Team 8” is headed for the state reservation this weekend to give the Special Olympics a helping hand.
Jessica Fellows is a member of the Penguin Plunge for Special Olympics “Seal Team 8” out of Townsend and she has been coordinating a plunge at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation on Sunday along with her friend Tracy Boyd.
Boyd is the mother of Matthew Boyd who died last October after a battle with soft tissue epithelial undifferentiated spindle cell sarcoma at the age of 14.
“He was diagnosed in January of 2021. He passed away on Oct. 30. It was only nine months,” Fellows said. “We went to Mass General, they consulted with Dana Farber and they had never seen anything like this. He fought very hard.”
Fellows and many of her friends, family and coworkers did what they could for the Boyd family during the boy’s illness, including holding blood drives and fundraising efforts.
The Salisbury Beach State Reservation was Matt’s favorite place to vacation and “Seal Team 8” will be headed into the chilly waters there in his memory at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13.
Fellows said that this weekend will mark her 17th annual Polar Plunge in support of the Special Olympics.
“The crazy weather, cold, high tides, rain and snow, just add to the excitement of the story,” Fellows said. “The idea is that you are doing it in the winter. If we went in during a warm day, people would figure we’re not doing anything hard.”
According to Fellows, the art of a Penguin Plunge is quite simple and is not what most people envision.
“Typically we do this up at Hampton Beach and it’s really not that bad of a situation,” Fellows said. “You run into the water and then you go into a warmer location where you can change and get your wet clothes off of you.”
Fellows added that a plunge is not a plunge, however, without fully immersing the body.
“Everything is fine when you are in the water but, once you get out, you wonder why,” Fellows said. “Because, the air hits your wet body and you are like, ‘oh, that’s even worse than being in the water!’”
Fellows knew Matt through her son, Pierce.
“They were absolute best friends since second grade at least,” Fellows said. “They were like brothers. They shared every secret and were there for each other, always. Matt was a goofy kid and we can totally imagine him laughing at us as we do something crazy like this. He would love silly stuff like this.”
Jessica Fellows Penguin Plunge for Special Olympics team page where you can choose an amount to donate: https://fundraising.sonh.org/fundraisers/jessicafellows/penguin-plunge.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.