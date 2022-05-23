BEVERLY — When Marty Walsh was the age of many of those graduating from Endicott College on Saturday, “I was working construction in Boston.”
Walsh had tried college, dropped out, then followed his Irish immigrant father into the construction workers union.
“It was hard work but it paid good,” Walsh told the graduates. Still, “I knew deep down inside my body that was not what I wanted to do with my life.”
At the same time, “I didn’t listen to anybody’s advice because I knew too much,” he said. “I was partying too much. I thought I was having fun. And in the spring of 1995, my life came to a crashing halt. I had to check myself into detox for alcoholism. I thought the day that I did that, my life was over. I had no idea that day my life was really beginning.”
Nearly three decades later, Walsh is now labor secretary in the Biden administration after seven years as mayor of Boston and more than a decade before that as a state representative and head of Laborers’ Local 223.
He offered the story of his life’s journey, from a three-decker in Savin Hill to the president’s cabinet as an illustration of his advice.
“I know that all of you have dreams of what you want to achieve and how you want to live your life, but to follow our dreams we need to be able to imagine what the future looks like,” Walsh said. “It’s harder to imagine the future right now than it has in quite some time, but I’m here to tell you, keep pursuing those dreams.”
Walsh was awarded an honorary doctorate in law during Saturday’s commencement at Hempstead Stadium in Beverly, quipping, “If I knew law school was that easy I would have done it a long time ago.”
In reality, the path was neither smooth nor straight, he acknowledged. “It was filled with obstacles, twists and turns, ups and downs and many times the future was so uncertain that my dream seemed impossible.”
“Each time I’ve come close to giving up on myself people in my life showed me a way forward,” Walsh said.
To a class that overcame the challenges of college during a pandemic, “you rose to the occasion, you passed the test.”
“There certainly will be more struggles to come and life will have more to teach you, but don’t ever be afraid to dream,” Walsh said.
A total of 697 undergraduate and 306 graduate degrees were awarded on Saturday by the school.
School President Steven DiSalvo spoke of the challenges that the graduates faced as a result of the pandemic and the need to adapt to remote learning.
“We’ve been galvanized by the events of the past few years to confront some of life’s most fundamental and essential inquiries,” DiSalvo said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.