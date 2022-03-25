SEABROOK — A woman is dead after a fire tore through a Centennial Street mobile home early Thursday. A dog also died as a result of the blaze, officials said.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office and state police are investigating the fire.
The fire broke out at 115 Centennial St. about 3:30 a.m., according to the Fire Marshal’s Office. The victim’s name has yet to be released.
Investigators from the state agency were at the home at daybreak.
The property is owned by Joseph Tirone Jr. of Railroad Avenue and was last assessed at $265,000, according to the town’s online assessors database. The mobile home was built in 1973 and is only a few hundred yards from the Seabrook Police Department.
When a reporter called the Seabrook Fire Department for more information, a staff member directed all calls to the Fire Marshal’s Office.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Anyone with additional information that may assist the investigation should contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289 or New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-4381.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
