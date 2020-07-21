Woman still missing after four months

DERRY — Amanda Grazewski has been missing for four months.

Grazewski, 23, was last seen March 17 in Derry.

She was staying at a friend’s house on Birch Street when she reportedly left early that morning without her purse, cellphone or other belongings and was never seen again, according to police.

Grazewski has a history of substance abuse, police said. She does not own or have access to a car, but is known to frequent Nashua, Salem, Manchester and Hooksett.

She is described by police as 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Grazewski’s whereabouts is asked to call Derry police at 603-432-6111.

